During Michelle Obama’s press tour promoting her 2022 memoir, The Light We Carry, the former First Lady told The Washington Post that she consciously opted out of wearing her hair in braided styles during her White House days. Why? Americans were newly adapting to the idea of a Black president, and she felt they “weren’t ready” to digest such protective hairstyles from someone in her position of power. Thankfully, times have changed for the author and advocate. In her post-FLOTUS era, she’s fully embraced these powerful styles and has even become quite the hair muse for so many women who wear braids. And with her latest half-up bun, she’s added yet another must-copy look to the growing collection.

Of course, Obama has always had noteworthy style. During her time in the White House, she championed a slew of up-and-coming designers like Jason Wu, Thakoon Panichgul, and Jonathan Simkhai, helping them to become the well-known names they are today. And her ability to set trends and influence others through style hasn’t slowed down since — not just through her fashion choices, but her hairstyles as well. Lately, she’s been doing that with her series of micro braid styles, which range from bubble ponytails to low buns.

Just a few months ago, the Becoming author attended the 2024 Democratic National Convention with a waist-length braid created by stylist Njeri Radway (who has given Obama many of her most recent protective styles). Now she’s following up that look with one that’s even more ‘90s-inspired to promote her newly launched Overcoming: A Workbook on Hudson’s daytime talk show. Her thin, mid-back length braids were twisted into a half top knot with a side-parted front section. Obama’s stylist added in some more dimension by including a mix of black and honey brown shades.

The former FLOTUS’ on-trend hairstyle was a perfect pairing with her choice of ensembles for the occasion, a black leather top and matching skirt paired with a blazer — all from Matthieu Blazy’s pre-fall 2024 collection for Bottega Veneta. And according to her chat with Hudson (which airs on Dec. 17th), she doesn’t only credit wardrobe stylist Meredith Koop with being the mastermind behind some of her greatest looks, but helping her pick out fashionable holiday gifts for her family, too.

Obama’s latest book was just released on Dec. 3rd, and if her current book tour is anything like the last one, there ought to be plenty more protective hairstyles coming down the pike. So if you’ve been craving fresh ways to wear your braids in the new year, you’ll want to follow along.