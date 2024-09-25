Fall is undoubtedly the most social stretch of the season, managing to even edge out the holidays in terms of sheer schedule-stuffing obligations. Chalk it up to a combination of Halloween, Thanksgiving, sports seasons, celebrity-world happenings, and the fact that it’s the busiest period for birthdays, and it feels like you have a different gathering to attend nearly every other day. Fine, sure, but how do you make your looks feel fresh and different for every party? That’s where Tia Mowry’s Instagram comes in — she has more outfit and beauty ideas than your Pinterest feed and For You Page put together. Mowry’s half-ponytail in particular is both one of her most reached-for updos and the ultimate party look in general. She’s styled it so many different ways over the years, too, meaning there’s a distinct take that fits everyone’s aesthetic.

Mowry just posted a series of photographs showing off her vibrant, self-designed shoe collection, but fans couldn’t help notice the elite hairstyles she had in every single shot. In three of them, she’s working a variation on the classic half-ponytail. One features the actor with her natural curls, one had tighter spirals flowing to her waist, and other is especially tall and towering, with brushed-out waves spilling down from the crown of her head.

Not only is the style ideal for comfort — with the top half of hair out of your face, you always feel a little freer — but it’s great for maximizing the look of length and fullness, too. By hoisting a portion of hair all the way up to the crown, like Mowry does in two of her looks, it gives the illusion of several extra inches. Add in a bit of strategic teasing through the back and ends, and hair looks significantly more voluminous as well.

The best part of a half-ponytail, though, has got to be its versatility. It works beautifully with natural curls, short lengths, braids, waves, extensions, and more. Let the style speak for itself, or dress it up with a seasonal hair ribbon or sparkly clip. What’s a better party conversation-starter than a statement accessory?