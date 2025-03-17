In Hollywood, a celebrity’s birthday party is always treated like an A-list affair. Every detail, from the venue to the guest list, is just as exclusive as an award season fête or a movie premiere. Some attendees even enlist the help of hair, makeup, and styling teams — regardless of whether or not it’s their birthday. Over the weekend, Gabrielle Union went all out for Eva Longoria’s birthday bash — especially on the beauty front. In honor of her friend’s 50th trip around the sun, Union wore her hair in a sky-high half-pony, for not one, but two days of back-to-back events.

On Mar. 15 — Longoria’s official birthday — the festivities started in Miami, with a late-night soirée hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila (the brand she co-founded). Inside the reception, the guest of honor posed for a photo op with Union, before meeting up with other celebs on the dance floor. The close friends matched each other’s energy in enviable attire and curled strands. Union, for one, donned a semi-sheer burgundy dress from Helsa, which looked luxe alongside her half-up hairstyle, created by hairstylist Kookie Maffett. Marking her third switch-up of the week (following a long straight bob and a sleek ponytail), Union channeled her Bring It On character’s cheerleader look with a slicked-back partial updo. First, Maffett secured her preppy pony extra-high. Then, she curled both sections with a large barrel, which created bombshell-esque waves. Maffett likely defined Union’s curls with a moisturizing hair oil, as they appeared extra shiny in photos.

The next day, Longoria’s party continued on a yacht that sailed around Miami. The Perfect Find star’s style streak stretched into Sunday in a white high-neck dress, plus the same half-pony. Maffett likely re-curled the ends and slicked back her edges, which ensured the finished hair looked good as new.

To no surprise, everyone’s hair was on point at Longoria’s celebration. Becky G’s latest Instagram post zoomed in on each yacht-ready hairdo. The birthday girl opted for effortless beachy waves on both days, produced by her longtime collaborator, Ken Paves. Her “rich girl brunette” hair was parted in the middle with face-framing layers — Longoria’s signature style both on and off the red carpet. Becky G and Jessica Alba followed in Longoria’s footsteps in similar summery blowouts. Parted in a ‘90s-inspired way to the side, Becky’s black hair cascaded far past her shoulders. It gave off major mermaid vibes. On a similar note, Alba’s hair was parted down the center, and featured sun-kissed blonde highlights toward the end. Even Gloria Estefan got in on the fun. Similar to Union, the icon’s auburn strands were also swept back into a half-pony.

While Union’s birthday isn’t until October, Alba will turn 44 on April 28, so perhaps the gang will reunite then. It’ll certainly be another night for the beauty books, so stay tuned to TZR for updates as the date approaches.