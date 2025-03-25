It’s a good day to be Miley Cyrus fan — and an even better one for those who also happen to be fashion aficionados. After months of teasing, speculation, and sneak peeks, the “Flowers” singer finally revealed the first official glimpse at her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful. On March 24, a representative for Cyrus shared an ethereal photo of the Grammy winner, shot by notable fashion photographer Glen Luchford and adorned with an embellished headpiece that transformed her into a futuristic fairy creature. While the hair accessory is certainly a far cry from Cyrus’ more recent looks, which include baby bangs and bleached brows, they all have one thing in common: They’re straight out of the ‘90s.

The new album is set released on May 30 and it’s going to break a few boundaries for Cyrus, mainly the fact that’s a visual album (think Beyoncé’s Lemonade or Taylor Swift’s Midnights). And according to her interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in November, fans will encounter a lot of unexpected influences, from Pink Floyd’s The Wall to the 2018 horror film Mandy to Thierry Mugler’s archival collections. She told the magazine that she and producer Shawn Everett have looked to fashion as inspiration in the past when creating music together, and this time Mugler’s forward-thinking 1995 couture show (you know, the one that produced Zendaya’s bionic look for the Dune: Part Two premiere?) became a major reference.

All that said, it’s not that surprising that the album art actually includes an archival piece by the heralded French designer. Specifically, this embellished headdress comes from his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1997 collection, “Les Insects”, which was said to be inspired by insects, reptiles, and other fantastical elements of nature. If you’re not as well versed in fashion history as Cyrus, the collection was decked out in feathers, embroidery, and sequins. Her specific piece replaces her usual chunky highlighted hair with crystalized spindles extending in all directions for an effect that’s both creature-like and incredibly glamorous.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Cyrus’ ever-changing hair (and aesthetic in general) follows the lead of fellow pop stars like Madonna and Lady Gaga — icons whose albums capture an entire mood, from lyrics to sounds to visuals. As her longtime hairstylist Bob Recine (a former friend of Andy Warhol) told the magazine, “A lot of celebrities are very concerned with their fixed image, but Miley is a chameleon [...] She’s a person who loves change, and she understands that fashion is only fashion if it changes.”

On that note, there’s a lot more to look forward to in terms of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s hair, makeup, nails, and fashion in the days leading up (and following) the release of Something Beautiful. If this embellished headpiece is just the beginning, we’re all in for a wild and very exciting ride.