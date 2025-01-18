Thanks to projects like The Substance, Babygirl, and Wicked, this year’s award season circuit is stacked with industry icons. Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, and Zendaya (to name a few) are leading the “Best Performance by a Female Actor” categories in 2025. But among these nominated legends is Mikey Madison — an up-and-coming actor known for her critically-acclaimed performance in Anora. This season, the 25-year-old has made divine debuts at numerous A-list affairs, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Gotham Awards, and the Golden Globes. And at every event, she’s matched her fellow nominees’ sartorial prowess in stellar Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Dior by John Galliano, Schiaparelli, and more.

While Madison has certainly owned the red carpet rotation this season, she originally became one to watch on the fashion front in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood. At the Quentin Tarantino film’s L.A. premiere in July 2019, the then-18-year-old met up with co-stars Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley in a hand-beaded ivory gown. A few months later, she skipped the official Oscars ceremony, but attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a metallic chainmail gown from Fannie Schiavoni, no less.

Fast forward to 2024, when Madison promoted three different projects; Scream, Lady in the Lake, and Anora. Her Anora press tour, for one, took the L.A. native’s elegant aesthetic to the next level. With help from celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi (who also works with Jennifer Lawrence, Adele, and Riley Keough), Madison’s polished promo trail attire went viral numerous times, both on and off the runway. Outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Nov. 2024, the Golden Globe nominee broke the internet while walking her dog, Jam. She was snapped by the paparazzi in a vintage Thierry Mugler 1998 velvet midi dress with her pup’s leash in hand. A few days later, Madison popped up at the Governors Awards — this time, without Jam by her side. She was a vision in an off-the-shoulder little red dress courtesy of Prada, alongside complementary satin accessories from the atelier.

All this to say? Through her fast-moving career changes, Madison has stayed true to timeless silhouettes (she loves a column dress), classic colors, and minimalistic accessories. So, keep an eye out for more of this as award season continues. As you await her Academy Awards attire, keep scrolling to appreciate Madison’s entire style evolution — so far, that is.

FX Networks TCA, 2016

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment

At an FX Networks event, Madison promoted her drama series, Better Things in a body-hugging LRD, complete with thin spaghetti straps and a sleek back cutout.

Primetime Emmy Awards, 2017

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards, Madison posed for photographers in an all-black jumpsuit. Some of its most notable accents include the plunging neckline, shoulder embellishments, and sheer fabric throughout.

Better Things Screening, 2018

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madison’s zebra-print midi dress would’ve seamlessly fit in amongst today’s sartorial zeitgeist.

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood Premiere, 2019

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

While it’s unclear where Madison’s hand-beaded ivory gown is from, it stood out on the pink carpet next to her peep-toe pumps and beachy waves.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For her first Vanity Fair Oscar party, Madison got her hands on this asymmetrical metallic chainmail dress from London-based womenswear brand, Fannie Schiavoni.

Better Things Celebration, 2022

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

In honor of the final Better Things season premiere, Madison chose a sultry black gown with an ultra-plunging V-shaped neckline.

Cannes Film Festival, 2024

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though this was her first Cannes Festival, she dressed like a pro in a semi-sheer long-sleeve top and matching bow-embellished skirt, both from Chanel. Looking every bit an it girl, she accessorized with a chic chain around her waist.

Lady in the Lake Premiere, 2024

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Inside the Museum of Arts and Design in New York, Madison brought her fashion A-game in this two-tone turtleneck dress from Louis Vuitton Resort 2025, which debuted just two months prior.

Anora Premiere, 2024

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment

Madison celebrated the New York premiere of Anora in a LRD from Schiaparelli Spring 2024 — the same design made of acrylic nails worn by Kendall Jenner on the runway.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 2024

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While walking her dog after the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, Madison stunned in a vintage dark red Thierry Mugler midi dress from Fall 1998. Instead of lots of jewelry, she added a touch of bling to her final ‘fit with Tiffany & Co. earrings, Jimmy Choo satin sandals, and her dog’s studded leash.

Governors Awards, 2024

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With an off-the-shoulder neckline, a pleated waist, and a column silhouette, Madison’s custom Prada seemingly inspired the baby blue Prada number worn by Selena Gomez at the Globes.

ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration, 2024

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Madison was a vision in white thanks to this washed organza maxi dress from Ralph Lauren.

Gotham Awards, 2024

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Gen Z-er leaned into her sultry side in a black bralette and a matching high-waisted skirt, both seen on the Schiaparelli Fall 2024 Couture catwalk. Just like the original runway model, she paired the two-piece with mesh opera gloves.

Palm Springs International Film Festival, 2025

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Two days before the Globes, Madison practiced her step-and-repeat skills in a custom satin Miu Miu gown in baby pink. She frosted herself in jewels from Tiffany & Co., starting with pink drop diamond earrings, a matching tennis necklace, and an oversized statement ring.

W Magazine Best Performances Party, 2025

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

Moments after grabbing a photo with Sabrina Carpenter, Madison posed for a solo shot in an archival pastel green maxi dress from John Galliano Spring/Summer 2001. She upped the movie star energy by layering an off-white fur shawl overtop.

Golden Globe Awards, 2025

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Much like Cate Blanchett, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore, and Mindy Kaling, Madison joined the gold gown bandwagon at the Globes. She shimmered in this sequin-covered sheath gown custom-made from Bottega Veneta.