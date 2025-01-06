Selecting an outfit for an award show must be an impossible task. Not only do celebrities have access to every designer on the market, but the black-tie dress code is relatively adaptable — so there are truly no rules. However, one foolproof strategy that’s stood the test of time is to channel the trophy itself, which is almost always gold. And at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, the celebrity set took inspiration from the gilded globe in numerous metallic moments. Elle Fanning, Cate Blanchett, and Mikey Madison were just a few A-listers to match the trophy’s glamorous finish.

Minutes after the red carpet opened, the evening’s host, Nikki Glaser started the color craze with a satin gown from Prabal Gurung. The strapless number spotlighted a sweetheart neckline, a bustle skirt attachment, and an of-the-moment rosette at the waist. Shortly after the comedian’s step-and-repeat, Blanchett posed for photographers in a shimmery gold Louis Vuitton look. She originally wore the delicately draped dress at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, but gave it new life at the Globes. Then, Blanchett made way for Eiza Gonzaléz and Mikey Madison — both of whom coordinated in sequin-covered sheath dresses. Gonzaléz chose a backless design, while Madison opted for a custom Bottega Veneta beauty.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, give it up for the gold get-ups at the 2025 Golden Globes. And don’t be shocked if this trend continues all award season long.

Elle Fanning

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

The A Complete Unknown star approved the leopard print trend in a voluminous ballgown from Balmain, complete with a reflective gold skirt.

Cate Blanchett

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

All eyes were on the Golden Globe winner in a sparkly Louis Vuitton gown. Her structured shoulders were especially applause-worthy.

Demi Moore

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Substance star commissioned Armani Privé to create this custom mermaid-shaped gown in a muted gold shade.

Mindy Kaling

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Kaling’s crystal-covered gown from Ashi Studio Spring/Summer 2024 Couture was just as striking on the red carpet as it was on the runway.

Nikki Glaser

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Golden Globes host delivered her first luxe look of the evening: a strapless satin gown from Prabal Gurung.

Mikey Madison

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The burgeoning fashion muse proved her sartorial prowess in a pailette-embellished sheath dress from Bottega Veneta.

Eiza González

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

González brought her fashion A-game in head-to-toe sequins, alongside a plunging low-back.