At this point in her career, Nicole Kidman is undeniably an award season pro. Throughout almost four decades of fame, the multi-hyphenate has secured invitations to every major ceremony, including the Emmy Awards, the Grammy Awards, the Academy Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards. To no surprise, Kidman’s red carpet looks are just as trophy-worthy as her nominated performances. The six-time Golden Globe winner made her debut at the annual ceremony in 1992, and since then, she’s maintained her stylish reputation in Givenchy, Prada, Versace, and Alexander McQueen (to name a few designers). And if her previous step-and-repeats prove anything, it’s that Kidman’s 18th Globes ceremony on Jan. 5 will be one for the look books.

At just 25 years old, the fashion muse’s inaugural appearance (she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 1992 film Billy Bathgate) included a timeless black gown, complete with an eccentric curved neckline. This LBD solidified her as one to watch on the Globes circuit. Fast forward to 1996, when she took home her first Golden Globe in honor of the crime comedy, To Die For. With her new trophy in hand, Kidman posed in a strapless white sheath dress adorned with shimmery embroidery atop the bodice. The next year, she returned to the Beverly Hills hotspot in another luxe LBD, courtesy of Givenchy Spring 1997. Just like the original runway look, the bodice’s sheer section is still talked about today. Nearly two decades later, Kidman sourced Givenchy once again for her 2018 attire. Designed by the creative director at the time, Matthew M. Williams, the noir number paid homage to her ‘97 LBD with a see-through bodice and striking shoulder embellishments.

But wait — these are just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead of Sunday night, take a stroll down memory lane and take in all of Kidman’s best Golden Globe gowns.

1992

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

With her then-husband Tm Cruise by her side, Kidman arrived at the 49th annual Golden Globe Awards in a long-sleeve LBD.

1996

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Just minutes after earning her first Golden Globe, Kidman posed for photographers in a strapless white ankle-length dress, which gave off major princess energy.

1997

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

All eyes were on the A-lister in a black sheath gown courtesy of Givenchy Spring 1997. The dress felt extra feminine thanks to the mesh neckline and short sleeves.

2002

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Before winning a Golden Globe for here Moulin Rouge performance, Kidman made her grand entrance in a crystal-covered black dress. She accessorized with an elongated choker necklace and strappy sandals that peeked out from a knee-high slit.

2003

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2003 Golden Globes, Kidman sourced Yves Saint Laurent for a custom high-low dress in a timeless lilac shade.

2005

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The icon turned heads on the Golden Globes stage in this peacock-inspired turquoise mermaid gown. Extra points for the festive feather atop her single shoulder.

2010

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman gave off major Old Hollywood energy in a champagne satin gown decorated with tiered bows, delicate drapery, and hidden buttons.

2011

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

At the 68th annual Globes, Kidman was a vision in butter yellow, thanks to this one-shoulder custom Prada gown. The entire design was covered in subtle sequins as well as a slim bow around the waist.

2012

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

For one of her most memorable step-and-repeats, Kidman stunned in a studded gold gown plucked straight from the Versace Spring 2012 catwalk.

2017

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2017 Globes, Kidman floated down the red carpet wearing a silver gown from Alexander McQueen Spring 2017. The design featured a tiered lace hem, visible corset boning, and partially sheer accents throughout.

2018

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

After she won her fourth Golden Globe, Kidman was all smiles in a tulle-embellished custom gown from Givenchy.

2019

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Destroyer nominee donned a long-sleeve mock-neck gown covered in head-to-toe burgundy sequins.

2020

P. Lehman/Future Publishing/Getty Images

At her most recent Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Kidman stole the show in a custom strapless Versace gown, complete with an elongated train, a thigh-high slit, and a bow at the back.