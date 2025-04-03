Since that iconic line in The Devil Wears Prada, the world has been in on the joke that florals for spring aren’t always that groundbreaking. That said, there are some garden-inspired hues that feel a bit more fresh and out-of-the-box. A perfect example of this? The magenta nails Michelle Williams sported for the New York premiere of her new FX series, Dying for Sex.

This time of year it’s pretty standard to see petal-colored polish for celebrity-approved manis and pedis. Typically that means soft, pale hues like lilac, hydrangea blue, or cherry blossom pink, but those aren’t the only buds blooming in spring. Daffodil yellow, petunia pink, and poppy red are all examples of brighter, more saturated flowers that make for great manicures — and Williams’ fuchsia tips fit right into this category. They’re the kind of color you see this season in peonies, azaleas, and Oriental lilies and they’re sure to add a jolt of energy to any ensemble. That’s exactly the effect the Fosse/Verdon star’s nails had on her spring-forward fashion and beauty look at Wednesday’s NYC premiere.

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Dressed a watercolor lilac, goddess-like gown from Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection with the dewiest makeup and her hair slicked into a flicked-out hydro bob (the season’s biggest hair trend, FYI), the four-time Oscar nominated actor was the embodiment of spring style from head to toe while attending the celebratory event at NYC hotspot Crane Club. Her juicy raspberry jam manicure, expertly created by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein, was the icing on the cake and a pop of unexpected (yet still quite seasonal) color.

According to Gerstein, the exact color Williams wore on her short, perfectly groomed nails was Aprés Nails in Gel Couleur in That’s Taro-ific and it makes a great alternative to the Easter candy shades you probably already have in your rotation — especially if you want to infuse your season with feelings of “vim and vigor”. At least that’s what Pantone’s executive director said of magenta when the energetic hue was chosen as Color of the Year in 2023.

By choosing this color, Williams follows the lead of celebs like Tyla and Parker Posey who are going for bolder, brighter manis this season. So if you’re ready to take a pause from pastels, consider taking your cue from more flamboyant florals instead.