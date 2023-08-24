Gabrielle Union and her family have spent the last few months traveling around the world, from pitstops in Africa to boating through various lakes on the East Coast to vacationing in the French Riviera. She has documented all her activities, and the outfits she’s worn on said excursions, on Instagram for her followers to see. In her most recent camera roll photo dump, fans saw Union sporting a white poplin skirt from Banana Republic while closing out her summer voyage in Saint-Tropez.

Union styled the versatile piece with a printed blue and white halter bikini top. It’s quite possible that the star’s look was inspired by fashion girls wearing crisp white skirts this season, or perhaps by the Fall 2023 runway collections. The neutral number was spotted at Prada, Sandy Liang, and Proenza Schouler, to name a few. Each brand gave their own take on the style, with Prada leaning into floral appliqués while Sandy Liang tapped into that youthful, romantic aesthetic.

Since it is still summer, The Perfect Find actor rocked her resort wear piece with beachy accessories: a straw bucket hat, gold sunglasses, woven black platform slides, and a baby blue Prada bucket bag. Makeup-free looks have been her go-to this summer, so it’s no surprise that she sported a dewy, bare base and kept her natural curls loose and casual.

Usually, Union doesn’t stray far from her maximalist-chic aesthetic — she loves to sport stringy thongkinis and vibrant midi dresses — but her recent billowy skirt and halter top moment is a beautiful nod to European simplicity. Later in the day, Union changed out of her skirt and into a white one-piece swimsuit while hanging out with her husband Dwyane Wade on a yacht.

Once again, Union is ahead of the trends, adding one of fall’s key silhouettes into her wardrobe long before the temps start to drop. Incorporate the TZR-approved skirts below into your own transition wardrobe.