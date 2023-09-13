There’s been a lot of internet buzz around the 2023 Invictus Games, an annual paralympic-style competitive event founded by Prince Harry in 2014. This is for good reason: Meghan Markle has been scheduled to attend. And the star finally made her appearance earlier this week, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Germany. The last time we saw the Duchess of Sussex at a major public event was for the 2023 Women of Vision Gala back in May, but this was a far more casual affair. Markle, however, still turned a memorable look in her J.Crew cardigan over a black top and shorts from Staud. She seems to love the L.A.-based label, as she’s worn pieces from them in the past (including this pink blazer and shorts set to a basketball game in April).

To dress up her neutral bottoms a bit more, Markle looped a Givenchy belt around her waist and added a pair of Chanel’s classic slingback sandals. She accessorized with Luna Skye earrings, a Cartier watch, and the label’s iconic Love bracelet. Markle appeared to be in high spirits as she walked into the event with a big smile on her face and held Prince Harry’s hand. Her husband was dressed in an even more laid-back look than his wife, opting for a black polo shirt emblazoned with the Invictus Games logo, black jeans, and canvas slip-on sneakers.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

In addition to her easygoing separates, Markle has also been spotted out and about at the games in a black dress from Banana Republic with Aquazzura pumps. The footwear label is one of her favorites and during her days as a working royal, she leaned on its sleek, sky-high offerings for events — she even choose a pair of the brand’s strappy beige heels for her engagement photos in 2017. For the final touches to her LBD, Markle accessorized with a skinny belt from Bottega Veneta and wore Kimai earrings.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Seeing how it is almost cardigan season, scoop up Markle’s exact knit below as well as her shorts. The two pieces will come together to create a solid transitional outfit as we move from spring into fall.