Do you remember heels? Those stiletto, blocked, and wedge-like shapes that help you stand a little bit taller and in some cases, with better posture? Well, the idea of them has been deeply buried in the vortex of my quarantine mind, dormant for the past twelve months — until that is, I watched, like 17 million other viewers on Mar. 7, the televised interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey. As much as there is to unpack from what the Duchess of Sussex said in that segment, when it comes down to what she wore, I cannot stop thinking about Markle’s black heels.

At first glance of the California native sitting against the sunny backdrop of a well-landscaped Santa Barbara estate, I had a flood of questions come to mind, specifically regarding her shoe choice: Did she actually walk in those stilettos or change into them right before filming? Are they comfortable? Who makes them? Wait, where are my black heels? Do I even know how to wear heels anymore?

I’m almost certain Markle’s pumps are Aquazurra (for those who are interested, there is a waiting list now), but more than shopping for the Duchess’ choice in footwear, I started evaluating why I had stopped wearing heels altogether and how much I used to enjoy wearing them. The obvious answer is simple — I did not have anywhere to go that required dressing up. But, as soon as I began watching this interview, I immediately began mentally digging in my closet for shoes that I can bring out of hibernation and transition to from my trusty, but predictable, New Balance sneakers that I wore almost daily. Even remembering these long-lost shoe mates and wondering how I can transition back into wearing heels again brought me excitement — the simple pleasures.

Since I’m not used to wearing anything besides comfy shoes this past year, my progression back to my former heel-wearing self will have to be gradual. So naturally, I honed in on kitten to mid-heel shoes I currently own and ones I am coveting for spring 2021.

If you feel ready to ditch your sneakers and step back into heels again, peruse below for some inspiration.

Heels I’m Trying For Spring: Mules

The quick ease of slipping on a mule and the fact that it goes with almost anything, my preference being jeans, will make this style a no-brainer when getting dressed (up) again.

Heels I’m Trying For Spring: Slingbacks

I feel at most put together when throwing on a pair of slingbacks. The ankle strap is not only functional but is an aesthetic detail that marks a polished look.

Heels I’m Trying For Spring: Block Heels

I’m particularly drawn to a chunky heel — it’s much more comfortable to walk around in for hours and the substantial heel balances an outfit that may be otherwise too sweet. I like to pair them with mid-length pleated skirts or an easy, flowy summer dress.