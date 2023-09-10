The moment Katie Holmes’ Khaite cashmere cardigan set broke the internet in 2019 (you know the one), it seemed the fashion crowd immediately changed its opinion of the notoriously “frumpy” sweater. In fact, it wasn’t long before trendsetters, including the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, hopped on this knitwear bandwagon. And in recent years, cult-favorite labels like Jacquemus and Aya Muse have jazzed up the silhouette, too — you may recall the former brand’s fuzzy, logo-adorned look making major waves amongst the A-lister set a few seasons ago. As for fall 2023’s cardigan offerings? According to TZR editors, the selection is perhaps better than ever.

I’ll start with the cardigan that’s been living rent-free in my head as of late — Fanm Mon’s adorable floral embroidered wool style. It’s giving my-grandma-knit-me-this vibes, but in the chicest way possible. Alternatively, should you be in search of style that veers more classic, Marina Liao, TZR’s senior fashion news editor, has an excellent recommendation: J.Crew’s black-and-white V-neck sweater blazer, which she plans to wear the top with tailored trousers for days at the office.

Take a closer peek at these cozy cardigan picks and more below. Sweater weather here we come.