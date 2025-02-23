The 97th Academy Awards are almost here (March 2 can’t come fast enough). But before the most illustrious names in film attend the Oscars, all eyes are on the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Right now, the buzziest film and television actors from like Wicked, Anora, and Nobody Likes This (to name a few nominated projects) are making their grand entrances at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. While next week’s Oscars ceremony is certainly the pièce de résistance of award season, the best 2025 SAG Awards fashion looks prove it’s an event that’s not to be underestimated.

Minutes after the red carpet opened, the step-and-repeat circuit started strong with Sofia Carson’s early arrival. The Carry-On star stunned in a pink Old Hollywood-esque gown, courtesy of Elie Saab Spring 2025 Couture. Then, Zooey Deschanel elevated the popular menswear aesthetic in a tuxedo shirt, underneath a black long-sleeve dress. Once Sheryl Lee Ralph made her grand entrance, it was clear masculine attire would dominate the red carpet. After Deschanel, the Abbott Elementary star literally followed suit in a similar pleated button-down, paired with a classic cummerbund, and a black maxi skirt.

But wait — the night’s still young. Ahead, admire the best fashion moments from the 2025 SAG Awards. And while you’re at it, bookmark this page to keep tabs on every enviable ensemble as they debut.

Keke Palmer

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

The day after receiving the “Entertainer of the Year” trophy at the NAACP Image Awards, Palmer returned to Hollywood in a leather gown and matching gloves.

Zoe Saldaña

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Saldaña spiced up her black sheath Saint Laurent gown with a striking rhinestone shoulder.

Gillian Anderson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Sex Education actor skipped a floor-length gown for a shorter tea-length dress.

Ariana Grande

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The legend embodied Glinda’s glamorous aura in a pale pink, petal-covered gown.

Demi Moore

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

The Oscar nominee donned a surprisingly edgy leather look from Bottega Veneta, which spotlighted a drop-waist silhouette.

Monica Barbaro

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

The A Complete Unknown star turned heads in a plunging halter-neck red gown.

Leighton Meester

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

The Gossip Girl alum’s dark green gown and coordinating neck scarf marked her first designer look since securing a spot on the nominated series, Nobody Wants This. It was from Elie Saab S/S ‘25.

Jodie Foster

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Foster’s burgundy beauty was covered in sparkly fringe.

Michelle Yeoh

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The Wicked star looked ready for spring in an ombré gown with floral embellishments.

Keri Russell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Russell embraced her sultry side in a one-shoulder black gown from Zuhair Murad.

Cynthia Erivo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Wicked star sourced the Givenchy by Alexander McQueen archives for this stellar silver gown circa Fall 1997 Couture.

Lily Gladstone

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The former SAG Award winner re-wore this custom rhinestone Gucci gown a year after they debuted it at the Oscars Vanity Fair Party.

Mikey Madison

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The breakout Anora actor’s draped silver gown from Louis Vuitton secured her a spot on best-dressed lists.

Danielle Deadwyler

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Till star stole the show in a custom crimson red gown, which featured a tiered, geometric skirt.

Selena Gomez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

The multi-hyphenate looked totally timeless in an off-the-shoulder navy blue gown from Celine, complete with a thigh-high slit.

Kerry Washington

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Less than 24 hours after taking home the “Best Actress” trophy at the NAACP Image Awards, Washington arrived at the SAG Awards in a champagne turtleneck gown.

Fran Drescher

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

The president of SAG-AFTRA chose a rose gold satin suit set, a complementary bralette, and sky-high pumps for the fancy fête.

Kristen Bell

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Before hosting the SAG Awards, the Nobody Wants This star showcased her first ‘fit of the evening: a moody strapless gown from Armani Privé.

Pamela Anderson

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

The minimalist muse continued her winter white streak in a flowy one-shoulder gown.

Quinta Brunson

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

The detail on Brunson’s crocheted Dior gown was exquisite, especially the butterflies, seashells, and flowers on the hemline and the bodice.

Brooke Shields

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for a metallic moments, the TZR cover star shimmered in a sequin silver gown.

Janelle James

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Instead of the usual button-down, James paired her cropped blazer and high-waisted maxi skirt with a sheer mesh top.

Nicola Coughlan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Before meeting up with her Bridgerton castmates, Coughlan grabbed a solo shot in her Tiffany blue A-line dress and leather opera gloves, both from Dior.

Millie Bobby Brown

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

With her new blonde hair on full display, the newly-wed looked elegant in a peach slip dress with a cowl neckline custom-made at Louis Vuitton.

Marissa Bode

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

The Wicked star got her hands on this multi-color beaded ball gown from Tony Ward Spring 2025 Couture.

Joey King

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

A round of applause for the 25-year-old’s semi-sheer collared dress from Miu Miu.

Elle Fanning

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

The icon pulled off the peplum resurgence in a black skirt set from Loewe.

Anna Sawai

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Once Sawai turned around, she revealed her structural Armani Privé creation featured a black back.

Kaitlyn Dever

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

During her step-and-repeat, Dever played around with the neck shawl included in her pale pink Elie Saab Pre-Fall ‘25 look.

Karen Pittman

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Morning Show star brightened up the carpet in a two-tone Carolina Herrera S/S ‘25 gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

The former SAG Award winner brought the drama in a sequin floor-length skirt, alongside a long-sleeve feather bodice.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Ralph went the menswear route in an unbuttoned white tuxedo shirt and a high-waisted maxi skirt. She accessorized with layered pearl necklaces and a high-waisted cummerbund.

Molly Shannon

Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live alum styled a fiery off-the-shoulder dress in a high-low silhouette.

Zooey Deschanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The New Girl alum usually dons ultra-colorful co-ords, but this time, Deschanel looked sleek in a pleated tuxedo shirt, a voluminous neck tie, and a long-sleeve black dress.

Abby Elliot

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Bear star brought the butter yellow color craze to the SAG Awards in a strapless, high-slit gown, plus a matching clutch and peep-toe pumps.

Aisha Dee

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Bold Type actor brought her fashion A-game in a corseted tulle dress from Paolo Sebastian Fall 2023.

Sofia Carson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Carson was an Old Hollywood vision in this pale pink gown from Elie Saab Spring 2025 Couture.

More to come...