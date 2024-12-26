Now that we’re almost towards the 2024 finish line, everyone is thinking about setting the aesthetic tone for the year ahead. And, Pantone’s announcement of their color of year always gets the energy going. Not only does the shade du jour influence what everyone wears, but it often impacts the beauty community, as well. The chosen hue will often inspire eyeshadows, blush tints, hair dyes, and, most excitingly, nail trends. Now that “mocha mousse” has been officially declared 2025’s color of the year, prepare to see the light creamy brown everywhere. And possibly the best and easiest place to start adopting the shade is with your manicure.

You might think of brown as a hue that’s too basic or neutral to be eye-catching, but there are actually so many ways to revamp the pigment with design or color combinations. To give you some inspiration, TZR has compiled a list of 10 mocha mousse nail ideas that offer a range of simple and artistic ways to wear the shade. Keep reading to get inspired by everything from marble mixes and coffee swirls to contrasting color-blocking. No matter your vibe, mocha mousse can certainly play a role in your upcoming manicure. Prepare for all the Instagram story likes and double-taps that you’ll receive.

Classy Chrome

The best way to subtly upgrade a simple lacquer is to apply a lustrous chrome powder over the top. It adds a stunning element of shimmer without looking too juvenile — like a chunky glitter. When met with this iridescent tint, the brown shade has a polished finish that resembles luxurious satin fabrics.

Mocha Mousse Marble

Continue the already satisfying name alliteration by adding marble into the mix. These tapered square-shaped talons feature a mix of deep mocha and soft nude. This nail artist added an extra level of interest by playing with negative space and allowing the design to cover different areas of the nail.

Ombré Ends

For some, a plain nude will always be their signature shade. But, why not spice it up with dark tips? This pattern will ease you into the idea of having nail art sans overwhelming your fingers or going too extreme.

Coffee Swirls

Coffee tones were one of fall’s most popular pattern trends, so mocha mousse is right on the theme. Play with that color palette by juxtaposing a rich hot chocolate tint with the ashy undercurrent of color of the year. The muted shades add an elegance to the swirled design.

Delicious Colorways

Inspired by a chocolate blueberry mix, nail content creator Anahi Victoria made a delectable aura print by applying light blue paint in the center of a medium brown base. Not only is this a complementary combination of polishes, but using a sweet treat to get your creative juices flowing is never a bad choice.

A Fine (Pink) Line

The secret to elevating a typical French tip? Find a flattering tint that matches your half-moon design, and line it along the edge. Brown and pink is such an underrated combo.

Affectionate Accent Nails

An accent nail will never go out of style, and extra points if the look features a cutesy touch like this ribbon bow motif. You can always go for the classic ring finger, but don’t be afraid to switch it up by opting for the index or middle.

Cozy Florals

Give spring florals a warm and snuggly touch by flipping a standard pastel color palette on its head. A nude and brown scheme makes the fresh vibe slightly moodier and more seasonally appropriate.

Play With Color-Blocking

There’s no better way to garner lots of “oohs” and “aahs” than by creating a stark contrast. Content creator Phoebe Cascarina used a mix of checkerboard and heart patterns to do so. The look feels fun and funky without appearing childish.

Go Plain

Tap into the serenity you want to bring to the new year by going for the plain and simple lacquer. You’ll feel calm and relaxed by this unbusy display. Without all the bells and whistles, the color is just as fashion-forward and stylish.