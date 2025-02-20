Ariana Grande’s whirlwind of a Wicked press tour has included almost too many memorable beauty looks to mention — from her Audrey Hepburn bangs to her Glinda-coded makeup and so much more. That said, she just may have saved the best for last. On Feb. 19, the Academy Award nominated actor touched down in Tokyo for the film’s final international premiere with her hair in a cherry blossom-adorned updo that acted as a love letter to Japan.

Over the past year or so, sophisticated updos have replaced Grande’s signature sky-high ponytails as her go-to hairstyle for major events like awards shows and movie premieres. So far she’s donned ballerina buns with bows, ‘90s prom hair, and complicated twists, but her floral masterpiece for Tokyo had the biggest wow factor of them all. The sleek bun was created by the r.e.m. beauty founder’s trusted hairstylist Gabor Kerekes and topped with a custom headpiece by Philip Treacy — the haute couture milliner who has crafted whimsical wearable works of art for Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Paired with an elegant white strapless gown by Louis Vuitton, the floral headpiece instantly became the centerpiece of Grande’s head-to-toe look. As she she moved through the event, the faux flowers appeared to be literally in bloom with lifelike motion for the most ethereal effect — not unlike Lisa Manobal’s lotus-adorned updo that was the rapper and actor’s tribute to Thailand.

Grande’s headdress was a not-so-subtle nod to Japan, a country intrinsically tied to cherry blossoms. The fragrant flora is Japan’s national flower and in the culture it represents renewal and new beginnings — so perhaps a perfect way to end Wicked’s first chapter and usher in the next. Plus it’s symbolic of spring, so her entire hairstyle feels especially fresh and seasonal.

The touch of pink was also a reference to the Grande’s Wicked character, Glinda, who the actor has been celebrating through her wardrobe, hair, and makeup this entire press tour. And for the Tokyo premiere, makeup artist Michael Anthony matched her cherry blossom crowned bun with a full face of petal-colored makeup by r.e.m beauty, including the Blush and Lip Stick in Matinee (a vibrant pink), Lip Stain Marker in Booked and Busy (a soft mauve), Plumping Lip Gloss in Pink Razor, and Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow in Fembot (an iridescent pink/blue). The complete beauty look may be a farewell to the good witch for now, but fear not, fans — all new Glinda moments are coming soon as Wicked: For Good gets nearer and they may be less pink than you think.