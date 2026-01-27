Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour was the stuff of legend. Over the summer of 2023, the actress-producer hit red carpets in Barbie ponytails, Barbie crimped waves, and plenty of Barbie pink. The run became such a phenomenon that Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal literally immortalized it in a book. So naturally, the star reunited her go-to glam gang in support of her latest project, Wuthering Heights. And as a recent tousled, “I’ve come undone” hair moment demonstrated, the method dressing team is back in full force.

For Jan. 26 press engagements — including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live — hair artist Bryce Scarlett styled Robbie with long, loose curls, about half of which were pulled back at the crown. The other half cascaded down Robbie’s back (or front, depending on how she wore it), with a few tendrils left out for face-framing. Overall, the vibe was very Harlequin romance novel cover, complimentary.

The makeup, by artist Pati DuBroff, was equally romantic, with flushed cheeks, radiant skin, and lips with just the softest touch of color. Nail artist Betina Goldstein kept the nails short and simple, with a wash of glossy neutral polish. The delicate glam perfectly juxtaposed Mukamal’s gothic ensembles: A Roberto Cavalli mini dress with a square neckline and bell sleeves, and, for Kimmel, a lacey black Alexander McQueen with a dramatic high collar.

The beauty and ensembles weren’t quite as on-the-nose as the Barbie recreations, which is fitting: Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has made it clear that her take on the Emily Brontë novel is a “version,” not an adaptation. (Hence the quotes in the title.) So expect Robbie & Co. to serve up equally creative takes on gothic glam over the next few weeks.