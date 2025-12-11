Andrew Mukamal is on top of the world right now — or, at least, the fashion world. One day, the stylist is outfitting Mikey Madison in a full Dior look for a dinner hosted by the brand and the next, he’s dressing Hailey Bieber in a cheeky Tom Ford gown for the GQ Men of the Year party. Yes, he’s a real sartorial force to be reckoned with. However, it wouldn’t be fair to discuss Mukamal’s rise in the industry without first bringing up the project that propelled him to fashion stardom — the Barbie press tour.

“That really changed the game for me,” Mukamal tells TZR on a recent call. The acclaimed stylist poured his heart and soul into the project, having begun working on it six months before the promo appearances kicked off, which is rather rare for celebrity styling. To bring Barbie’s iconic fashion legacy to the red carpet, Mukamal collaborated closely with the film’s star, Margot Robbie, chatting through ideas, such as the buzzed-about two “Day to Night” 1985-inspired Versace outfits.

What does the Mukamal magic entail? For starters, method dressing. “It’s very deeply rooted in Hollywood history,” the expert explains, referring to the styling technique in which celebrities give nods to their characters on the red carpet — like, for instance, the wave of hot pink ensembles sported by Robbie. “It creates a lot of excitement and anticipation when you’re leading up to a release,” notes Mukamal.

(+) Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment (+) James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The Scarsdale native adds, “I like to think of [method dressing] as a tool in your tool belt. There are moments where it feels like it’s the time to use it, and then there are moments where it’s more about the client and their personal style.” A recent occasion when the technique felt especially appropriate? The Freakier Friday press tour, where Mukamal dressed Lindsay Lohan in two looks that paid homage to her breakout role in The Parent Trap. He referenced Lohan’s characters, Hallie Parker and Annie James, by way of a printed cheongsam-inspired Roberto Cavalli minidress and a tweed and tartan Balmain outfit.

Regardless of the client, Mukamal, a seasoned fashion industry veteran, makes it a point to know exactly who they are and where they’re at in their life and career. And, of course, the specific event is an important piece of the puzzle. “There are moments where you’re more attention-seeking, while others you’re more low key,” he explains about styling his impressive roster of A-listers, which also boasts Zoë Kravitz, Lily Collins, and Vanessa Kirby. “A lot of it also just comes to understanding the assignment, and tailoring it to the client,” he adds.

Though he’s become the best in the styling biz over the years, Mukamal got his start in editorial, interning at Esquire. He also had a brief stint in fashion PR, working for PR guru Kelly Cutrone as her assistant at her firm, People’s Revolution — perhaps you recall his cameo on her Bravo reality show, Kell on Earth, in 2010. After that, he was trained in New York by editorial stylists and consultants. “At that time, Rachel [Zoe] existed, and I was a fan of hers.” Then, as he took on a role as a fashion editor and stylist at Interview, Mukamal started connecting with up-and-coming talent during shoots, which led him to pivot to the celebrity styling industry. And from there, his career took off.

(+) Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images (+) Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In between dressing the crème de la crème of Hollywood, Mukamal has been secretly working on his own Barbie doll for the Styled by Series, a collection that honors tastemakers who have helped shape fashion and culture. (No, he’s not done with the franchise quite yet.) Funny enough, his approach to designing the figurine was treating it like a client. He landed wardrobe essentials such as an off-the-shoulder jacket, a matching pencil skirt, and a sparkly mini dress. “Anybody who I've shown the samples to is like, ‘I need this jacket,’” he jokes. “I really wanted it to have an element of play and interaction, where she could have an evolution of outfits all within one box.”

Courtesy Of Barbie

What’s next for Mukamal? While he can’t reveal too much yet, he does have one message for fans: “Get ready because there’s going to be good looks next year.”