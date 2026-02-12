When Hailey Bieber touched down in Sydney this week, Australian fans thought they knew what they were in for: the business mogul’s highly-demanded skincare brand, Rhode was finally set to launch Down Under on Feb. 12th. And since Bieber has been tasked with the global expansion of her company billion-dollar company, it feels safe to assume she has a packed schedule. Still, she managed to make an appearance at the Australian premiere of Wuthering Heights just one day before its debut in theaters, fulfilling her stylish It-girl fashion duties — in a Saint Laurent naked dress, no less.

The multi-hyphenate arrived at the State Theatre wearing her second black sheer gown of the year — but this time, it was completely see-through, with her underwear on full display. While longtime collaborator Andrew Mukamal is keeping busy with Margot Robbie (Mukamal most recently styled Bieber in a custom sheer Alaïa look for the Feb. 1st Grammy Awards), Bieber has also been working closely with stylist Dani Michelle to pull off a series of memorable looks, including during last weekend’s Super Bowl and now for her trip abroad.

Even whilst traveling, Bieber keeps her fashion circle tight. She did attend the premiere of Wuthering Heights, where you can connect the dots between her link to Mukamal and thus, probably Robbie. Bieber’s Saint Laurent look was right on theme, too. The long sleeve fluted look subtly nodded to the dark romantic notes of the film, while staying true to Bieber’s signature style.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

The longtime Saint Laurent ambassador rightfully kept the focus on her lace Anthony Vaccarello design with a simple hair and makeup direction and minimal accessories.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Bieber wore only her engagement ring and a pair of black strappy sandals to walk the red carpet.