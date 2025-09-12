Who could forget Margot Robbie’s iconic beauty looks while promoting the Barbie movie back in 2023? Well, the actor is currently on a press tour for her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and at the London premiere, she stunned fans once again by pairing a sheer, jeweled Armani Privé gown with a French twist. While the dramatic outfit was a showstopper, the softly sculpted updo was the perfect finishing touch — elegant and timeless, the style added a romantic touch to the bold couture moment. Robbie’s hair was artfully twisted before it was secured into a layered, coiled shape for a beautiful dimensional finish.

Bryce Scarlett, Robbie’s go-to hairstylist, was behind the updo, and in an Instagram caption, he shared all the details on how he crafted the look. First, he parted Robbie’s hair down the middle, leaving out sections on each side of her head, then gathered the back section into a sleek French twist. Next, Scarlett took those pieces he had previously set aside and swept them upward and back, arranging them in a circular pattern over the twist. The final look was locked in place with Kérastase Laque Couture Hair Spray for lasting hold and shine.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to be released on September 19, so there are many more opportunities for Robbie to serve up unforgettable beauty moments as she continues this press tour.