The longer a trend sticks around, the more it evolves. Take gourmand fragrances. When the category made its triumphant return a few years ago, it was all vanilla everything; these days, you’ll find notes as varied as rice milk and pastry accords. And bob haircuts are no exception. While the trend might have started with the classic blunt-cut A-line, these days, fashionable folks are wearing everything from wispy bixies to supermodel lobs. One of the hottest variations is the flippy bob — which has popped up on the likes of Ariana Grande, Adut Aketch, and now, Margot Robbie.

Robbie wore the vintage-inspired style to Chanel’s 2026/27 Cruise presentation, held Nov. 5 in Sydney. Clad in a slinky, sheer, knee-length dress in a crisp shade of white, the actor looked vacation-ready (fitting for both a cruise show and the southern hemisphere’s spring season). Her glam was equally fresh and natural, with makeup consisting of a radiant, glowing base, long lashes, and a satiny nude lip, and a short, glossy manicure in a pinky-nude hue. Then, of course, there was the hair: A neck-grazing, buttery blonde bob with subtly flipped-out ends. Parted to the side with the star’s long bangs tucked behind her ears, the cropped cut had subtle vintage vibes — far from costumey, but still possessing a fun, 1960s-esque energy.

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While the styling was new, Robbie has actually been on Team Bob for a little while now. The Wuthering Heights star first unveiled her short haircut at another Chanel show — specifically, the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway presentation, held all the way back in March.