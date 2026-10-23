Almost every pop princess goes through her hair eras — think Xtina’s “Dirrrty” streaks, or when Cher swaps her signature raven locks for platinum blonde — but few have a repertoire as firmly established as Ariana Grande’s. And by that, I mean there are two hairstyles, in particular, that are closely associated with the Ariana Grande brand: Ponytail and Bobiana. And I am thrilled to report that, after bringing back the former at the 2026 Golden Globes (itself an eagerly awaited comeback), the latter has made a triumphant return — Ariana Grande now has a flippy bob.

Grande unveiled the new look in an Instagram photo dump, uploaded to the app on Oct. 22. The flippy, clavicle-grazing cut (well, I’m presuming it’s closer to lob length when un-flipped) came courtesy of hairstylist Brandon Pietsch, who also refreshed the star’s color. “The ponytail is taking a hiatus,” Pietsch said in the caption of his own Instagram post.

The perky coiffure is, of course, perfectly aligned with Grande’s star image — with its sleek finish and ‘60s vibes — but it’s also quite timely for the season. As celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino told TZR, the flippy bob puts “a fun and sleek twist on the classic bob [that’s] perfect for holiday parties.”

Bobs in general can be a great choice going into the cooler months. As hairstylist Nick Stenson told TZR, the “clean, structured shape” of the cut “offers a chic, yet low-maintenance look.” Not to mention, chopping off old ends can feel like a great way to welcome in new beginnings as Q4 winds down: The cut “pairs perfectly with cold-weather layers and feels like a refreshing reset going into the new year,” he noted.