For a style that offers so little real estate, the list of the types of bob haircuts is surprisingly long. French bobs, Italian bobs, blunt bobs, soft bobs — the options are practically endless. While just about every style that falls under the bob umbrella has trended within the last decade, there are a handful of takes on the look that feel surprisingly timeless: Retro bobs. These are the short styles that evoke the 1950s to 1980s, specifically: your fluffy bobs, your coiffed bobs, your flippy bobs. And they were all over the white carpet at the 2026 CFDA Awards.

Pamela Anderson pulled from the 1950s, opting for a bouncy bixie with shiny, controlled platinum curls that looked equal parts Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly. Actor Diana Silvers and model Adut Aketch turned to the 1960s for inspo, each donning a flippy bob. (Or in Aketch’s case, a flippy braided lob.) Host Keke Palmer paired her archival Bob Mackie gown, which had been worn by Raquel Welch on a 1975 episode of The Cher Show, with a fluffy red bob that was, well, very Raquel Welch-coded, with feathered curls and sky-high volume. Rapper Coi Leray took things into the 1980s with her fluffy bob, which would have looked right at home on Diahann Carroll in an episode of Dynasty — highly complimentary.

Scroll on to see the retro bobs, lobs, and bixies of the 2026 CFDA Awards.

Keke Palmer

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hairstylist Ricky Wing gave Palmer a fluffy, bouncy updo inspired by Raquel Welch.

Pamela Anderson

LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Anderson — ever the fan of a vintage ‘do — wore soft silver curls styled by Jacob Rozenberg.

Coi Leray

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Channeling her inner high-glam diva, Leray wore a full and fluffy bob, courtesy of hairstylist Tae.

Diana Silvers

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Silvers’ flippy bob peeked out from under a white turban.

Adut Aketch

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Aketch’s braided flippy lob was a little bit ‘60s, but still totally timeless.