Back in April, Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 collection — the first from Creative Director Matthieu Blazy — brought his vision of a seaside Gabrielle Chanel to Biarritz, France. A hub for imperials and Hollywood royalty alike, the glamorous resort city made a perfect setting for the beach-inspired runway show. But as cruises are wont to do, the collection has set sail, arriving at Sydney Australia’s scenic Barangaroo Reserve to present its fresh take on house signatures to a crowd that included A-list Aussies. The Chanel Cruise 2026/2027 Replica show was a celebration of the intersection of sea and city, the contemporary world and the natural one.

The Harbour City was a fitting stop for the Cruise collection’s second stop on Thursday, Nov. 5. With its dramatic coastal wilderness situated right beside its urban landscape, it encapsulated exactly what Blazy intended to communicate through the series of brand signatures — with a nautical spin. “Exploring the founding elements of the House, the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 collection features the little black dress, the double C, the striped sailor top, along with other maritime inspirations,” the iconic label shares in a press release. “These codes come to life through sensory and innovative materials, having been imagined to complement the many rhythms of a contemporary life in motion.”

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But it wasn’t just the clothing and accessories — luxurious takes on beach bags, flip flops, marinière stripes, and silk scarf-inspired prints — that leaned into the coastal theme. The Art Deco-inspired set was constructed to highlight the setting’s natural elements, like sandstone. The environment, five interconnected rooms, was yet another example of Blazy’s fascination with Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s interior life, even including everyday objects that nodded to her 31 Rue Cambon apartment.

The Cruise 2026/2027 collection’s debut in Biarritz was attended by Chanel fans and muses including Nicole Kidman, ASAP Rocky, Tilda Swinton, and Michaela Coel. Aussie royalty that she is Kidman couldn’t miss the Sydney stop either, arriving in a relaxed menswear look. She was joined by other icons from down under, Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie, each of them embodying Blazy’s modern Chanel woman on vacation with a seamless mix of coolness and sophistication. Ahead, take a closer look at everything these front row stars wore for the seaside fashion show.

Nicole Kidman

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An effortless take on menswear motifs, Kidman’s black suit and white vest layered over a classic tank top felt impeccably fresh and modern.

Kylie Minogue

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The pop icon’s white cardigan and pencil skirt with two-tone pumps and layered chain belts was a more laid-back approach to Chanel’s house codes.

Margot Robbie

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The ultimate Blazy muse, Robbie perfectly executed the lingerie dressing trend in a sheer white slip dress, embellished with texture and delicate beadwork.