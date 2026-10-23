I’ve always appreciated how… habitual the holidays are. There’s something deeply comforting about how we all tend to return to the same touchstones this time of year. That applies to things like food and decor, of course, but also beauty; think shimmering eyeshadow, bright red lips, fanciful updos, and of course, cozy gourmand fragrances. And this year, the season’s sweet scents are getting a bit of an elevated upgrade — but make no mistake, they’re still absolute treats.

The holiday gourmands of 2026 aren’t the cloying confections you might associate with Christmas break at the mall. “We're seeing a move toward refined indulgence,” says Honorine Blanc, a master perfumer with dms-firmenich and the nose behind LBTY’s cozy sweet Vine Thief. “Consumers are still drawn to the warmth and comfort of gourmand fragrances, but they're seeking greater depth and individuality. Think rich, atmospheric scents that evoke a candlelit dinner, a celebratory cocktail, or an intimate holiday gathering. It's less about traditional sweetness and more about creating an experience that feels luxurious and memorable.”

The notes you’ll find in these fragrances are, unsurprisingly, very food- and beverage-coded; think cacao, coffee, pastry accords, milky, lactonics including rice and almond, and plenty of booze (think Bourbon and rum). Additionally, “more and more gourmands are being built around unexpectedly spicy notes like cardamom, pink pepper, or even pimento,” adds perfumer Pascal Guarin, who crafted Henry Rose’s spicy vanilla scent, Dave.

That said, one holiday gourmand note rules them all: Vanilla. “Vanilla is always trendy, but I’m seeing more interesting contrasts as it’s paired with notes like cognac, saffron, or smoky woods,” says Lafco founder Jon Bresler. “These types of combinations allow gourmand perfumes to retain the sense of comfort and familiarity they provide while also creating a more dimensional and sophisticated scent as it develops on the skin.”

Ready to get into the holiday scent spirit? Scroll on for a selection of holiday treat gourmand fragrances.

A Dash of Amaretto Parfums de Marly Althaïr Exclusif Eau de Parfum $370 See On Parfums de Marly Tiramisu, ice cream, tarts — a dash of amaretto can enhance countless desserts. The boozy note is among the standouts in Parfums de Marly’s Althaïr Exclusif, where it is joined by notes including cinnamon, praline, and Bourbon vanilla.

Pie Oh My Henry Rose Rhu Berry Eau de Parfum $120 See On Henry Rose An exploration of “the tart, jammy addiction of rhubarb combined with fluffy, buttery choux pastry,” per perfumer Andrew Everett, Henry Rose’s Rhu Berry is fruit-forward with more than a touch of warmth — like a pie fresh from the oven.

It’s A Date (Cake) D.S. & Durga Ain't That Sweet Eau de Parfum $225 See On D.S. & Durga For the person who doles out “Hmm… not too sweet” as the highest compliment, there’s D.S. & Durga’s Ain’t That Sweet. Modeled after a date cake, its notes include Sri Lankan cinnamon, date, praline, condensed milk, bourbon vanilla, and nutmeg.

Not Before My Mocha Dedcool Mocha Magic Fragrance $90 See On Sephora Cozying up by the fireplace wrapped in a blanket, piping-hot mocha in hand, is easily among the top five most majestic holiday feelings — and Dedcool bottles up those vibes with Mocha Magic, whose notes could have come right off your local coffee shop menu. (They include espresso, mocha, cream, biscotti, toffee, bourbon, and vanilla.)

Let ‘Em Cook(ie) Jo Malone London Ginger Biscuit Cologne $175 See On Jo Malone London With its blend of ginger, roasted hazelnut, and tonka bean, Jo Malone’s classic holiday limited-edition cologne smells like it should be beside a glass of milk on a decorative plate, waiting for Santa Claus.

You Do Choux Liis Choux Choux Eau de Parfum $178 See On Liis If you like to spend your holiday parties firmly planted beside the croquembouche, consider Liis Choux Choux. The mix of citrus peel, fresh cream, vanilla beans, Fleur de Sel caramel, cocoa, and mocha is designed to evoke choux pastry, a cornerstone of French baking.

Consider The Sauce Viktor&Rolf Bonbon Caramel Crunch Eau de Parfum $100 See On Viktor&Rolf If your family was big on grabbing a tin of holiday-season caramel popcorn, you’ll get more than a whiff of nostalgia when spritzing on Viktor&Rolf Bonbon Caramel Crunch. Its drizzle-worthy blend includes buttery popcorn, salted caramel, and warm vanilla notes.

A Slice Of Rum Cake Anecdotes by Artists Wild Cousin Eau de Parfum $140 See On Sephora Perfumer Patricia Choux took inspiration from the baba au rum cake when crafting this rum-soaked confection, which also features notes of creme chantilly, davana flower, and oakwood. (But make no mistake: The rum is the star of this show.)

You Meringue? Kayali Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow Eau de Parfum $150 See On Kayali Ask someone what they think Kayali’s Yum Boujee Marshmallow smells like, and you’re bound to get a million and one sweets: cotton candy, marshmallow creme, a milkshake. I personally envision meringue cookies when I get a whiff of its mix of strawberry, pink marshmallow, and whipped vanilla.