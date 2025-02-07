Every weekend from now until mid-March, celebrities will flock from one major award show to the next. With the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards, and the Academy Awards still weeks away, first up are the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Right now, the most notable names in film and television are making their grand entrances at the iconic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Before projects like Wicked, Anora, and Emilia Pérez battle for the most trophies, nominees and former winners alike are proving the award season style streak is still going strong.

One of the first glamorous guests to arrive was Joey King, who donned a corseted pastel blue gown cinched with a gray bow around her waist. Her OOTN is fresh from Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which debuted back in October. Next, Rachel Brosnahan delivered her step-and-repeat. The Critics Choice Award winner spiced up a classic satin LBD with numerous cutouts and rhinestone-embellished shoulder pads. Then, all eyes went to Zoe Saldaña, who stunned in a classic crimson red gown. The nominated star accessorized her attire with a sleek black choker and silver diamond jewelry.

But wait — that’s not all. Keep scrolling for every fashion moment from the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

Danielle Deadwyler

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

The Piano Lesson actor was a vision of elegance in a pale pink sheath dress and a complementary cape.

Jennifer Grey & Stella Gregg

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo subtly coordinated in all-black attire.

Michelle Yeoh

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Balenciaga brand ambassador pulled off a distressed two-toned gown from the atelier’s Fall 2024 Couture collection.

Marissa Bode

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Before meeting up with her Wicked co-stars, Bode grabbed a solo shot in her asymmetrical metallic silver gown.

Kristen Bell

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Nobody Wants This actor and executive producer zhuzhed up her black gown with a top-handle bucket bag and silver jewels from Chopard.

Hannah Einbinder

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The Hacks actor’s geometric olive green gown from Louis Vuitton is sure to start a red carpet trend.

Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The power couple matched each other’s sartorial energy with Meester in a sparkly gold corseted gown, and Brody in a handsome tuxedo.

Jodie Foster

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

In honor of her nomination for True Detective: Night Country, Foster donned a button-down sequin gown from Chanel Pre-Fall 2025.

Naomi Watts

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Watts’ sleeveless black gown was oh-so polished.

Monica Barbaro

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The A Complete Unknown actor’s off-the-shoulder crop top and matching skirt felt beautifully boho-coded.

Margaret Qualley

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Presumably from Chanel, the label’s ambassador dazzled in a Renaissance-inspired light gray gown.

Demi Moore

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The hardcore Schiaparelli fan sourced the atelier’s Fall 2024 Couture collection for this midnight blue gown. The rhinestone bodice and a circular chest detail stole the show.

Ariana Grande

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The icon got her hands on this gold avant-garde mini dress from Dior Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture. As fashion enthusiasts know, the corseted hoop skirt debuted just two weeks ago, on Jan. 29.

Nicole Kidman

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The Babygirl star took cues from ‘90s menswear in a tan Saint Laurent suit set, a pinstripe button-down, and a gray tie.

Nava Mau

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Baby Reindeer actor sparkled in a Fendi silver maxi dress with an of-the-moment halter-neck.

Janelle James

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Before heading into the ceremony, James showcased her blazer dress and matching pointy pumps.

Angelina Jolie

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

To no surprise, Jolie’s all-lace Elie Saab gown immediately earned her a spot on numerous best-dressed lists.

Dakota Fanning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Much like King, Fanning embraced the peek-a-boo bra trend in a corseted pastel green gown. Extra points for her eye-catching diamonds.

Caitríona Balfe

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The Outlander star’s silver skirt set felt surprisingly edgy with a statement belt and silver horsebit hardware.

Lupita Nyong’o

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Marking her first A-list affair since the Governors Awards in November, Nyong’o stunned in a floral metallic mini dress underneath a sheer floor-length overlay.

Kate Hudson

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hudson’s noir number was perfectly tailored from the boat-neck bodice, to the exaggerated hips, and the mermaid skirt.

Cynthia Erivo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Courtesy of Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2024, the Wicked legend approved the peplum renaissance in a plunging sequin-covered gown.

Ella Hunt

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

The Dickinson star shimmered in a backless silver selection from Fendi Spring/Summer 2024 Couture.

Kali Reis

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The world champion boxer made waves in a leather skirt set, complete with striking shoulder pads.

Shanola Hampton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The former Shameless star looked sultry in a sparkly mesh mermaid gown.

Kathryn Hahn

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The fashion muse channeled her Agatha All Along character’s villainous aura in a fringed Oscar de la Renta dress.

Cristin Milioti

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The How I Met Your Mother actor looked chic in a one-sleeve navy blue number and Bulgari jewelry.

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

With her flippy blonde bob on full display, the St. Denis Medical star shined in a pale pink satin slip.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The bodice of the Cruel Intentions star’s strapless black gown mimicked the center of a rose.

Zoe Saldaña

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Continuing her style streak, Saldaña arrived at the Critics Choice Awards in a timeless red Saint Laurent gown, plus a statement black choker necklace.

Chelsea Handler

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The ceremony’s host tapped into the winter whites trend with a one-shoulder ivory midi dress.

Rachel Brosnahan

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The two-time Critics Choice Award winner posed for photographers in a dark chocolate cutout-heavy satin gown.

Joey King

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

The Kissing Booth star turned heads in a pastel blue sheath dress from Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025. The corseted number featured exposed boning, a peek-a-boo black bralette, and ruffles down the skirt.

Melissa Rauch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory alum skipped a gown and instead wore a deep purple tea-length dress.

Jackie Tohn

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The Nobody Wants This actor chose a halter-neck gold gown with a partially transparent skirt.