Ever since we said goodbye to brat summer and its snagged tights, distressed leather, and micro-mini shorts, fashion enthusiasts have begged the question, “Who will follow Charli XCX’s lead?” Perhaps it’ll be a Cowboy Carter summer, since Beyoncé is on tour from now until July. Or maybe Addison Rae’s upcoming album, Addison will set a Y2K-themed tone for summer 2025. While Beyoncé and Rae’s eras have certainly made their mark on the style scene, fashion enthusiasts have crowned (drum roll, please) Lorde summer as brat’s official successor. In anticipation of her fourth studio album, Virgin (it drops on June 27), the Grammy winner has been everywhere, including the Met Gala, Coachella, and even a New York Knicks game. And just like Charli, a new aesthetic has emerged from her outfits — one that fans will channel all summer long.

Lorde summer was born on April 11, when the 28-year-old posted on Instagram for the first time since September. (BTW, if a musician wipes their IG grid clean, it usually means a new era is upon us.) Her post was cryptic, of course, but her devoted fanbase knew something was coming. The next day, she surprised fans again — this time at Coachella. The icon joined Charli XCX for a performance of “girl, so confusing” off the brat album. Charli passed the figurative brat summer baton to Lorde, who demonstrated the normcore tone of the new era in joggers, an oversized T-shirt, and chunky Bottega Veneta boots. Since then, the A-lister has been surprisingly active on IG, all the while creating a Lorde summer starter pack with each blurry post.

A few days before her Coachella performance, Lorde ran through New York’s Washington Square Park in a wrinkled white button-down and carabiner-covered jeans. In a now-viral TikTok post, she shared a video of her adventures while her new song, “What Was That” played in the background. A few hours later, thousands of fans convened in Washington Square Park to celebrate the record, which Lorde released at midnight that evening. In the music video, she wore the same outfit — plus a metallic bralette underneath her timeless top, adding a sexy touch to the otherwise understated look.

Lorde outside Madison Square Garden on April 21. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The aesthetic’s leader has yet to publicly comment on it, but between her IG and her street style serves, the vibes couldn’t be more clear. Lorde summer is easy-going, unbothered, comfy, and most importantly, authentic. And the same goes for the clothes. Ready to embrace this season’s trope? Get in on the musical takeover with the Lorde-inspired pieces below. And stay tuned to TZR for updates as Lorde summer rages on.

