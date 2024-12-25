Baggy jeans have become a fixture in the style set’s wardrobes over the years, with bona fide fashion stars like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Katie Holmes proponents of the fit. It makes sense, then, that the slouchy silhouette has made its way to the boot department as of late, too. Sure, they may be a tad more intimidating to wear compared to your form-fitting pairs, but you can easily pull off the look with aplomb this winter, thanks to some styling guidance from experts and insiders.

First off, Free People stylist Cindy Suzuki refers to the emerging look as the cool-girl take on tall winter boots. “While I still love a tall and sleek boot, slouchy styles give any outfit that Pinterest-worthy street style perspective,” she tells TZR. “All the slouchy texture adds more visual interest to any going-out look, and I’m into both suede and leather variations.”

Her advice for styling the roomy silhouette? With flowy dresses to emulate the of-the-moment boho-chic vibe à la Chloé. “Similarly, I love when they’re paired back to a sleek knit midi dress and waist belt for an elevated night-out look.” She also encourages you to tuck your straight-leg jeans into the shoe, another insider technique. And Suzuki has a tip for those looking to get playful with their boots — team them with jorts to play up the proportions of the slouched style.

For more styling ideas, scroll ahead for five slouchy boot outfits.

Festive Fair Isle

A slouchy boot and Fair Isle jacket create such a cool juxtaposition, as proven by influencer Marianne Theodorsen. Because the duo commands attention, consider opting for understated pieces underneath, such as a long-sleeve bodysuit (cutout optional) and dark gray denim midi skirt. Oversized gold hoops add just the right amount of flair.

Double Denim

Denim-on-denim is the trend that just can’t quit. This winter, give it a go via a trench coat in the classic material and complementing slouchy over-the-knee boots. Then, slightly edge up the look by way of black sunglasses and a leather shoulder bag.

Go For Shorts

Shorts in the winter may sound ... chilly. But there’s a secret to donning the silhouette in cold weather: Couple a Bermuda style with extra-tall slouchy leather boots. For extra warmth, consider adding a pair of tights into the mix (you won’t be able to see them!). And if you live for mixing textures, toss on a suede jacket. Last but not least? Incorporate a dose of color into the outfit with a bright orange bag.

Matchy Matchy

The silhouette works well with a polished coat, such as Toteme’s cult-favorite wool-blend bouclé jacket, which features a matching built-in scarf. Round out the look with a long-sleeve black top and coordinating leggings for a put-together finish.

Feather Weather

If you’re still mapping out your New Year’s Eve outfit, the formula above is well worth recreating. From the feather-adorned mini dress to the sequin slouchy boots, it’s a look that’s guaranteed to turn heads, no matter where you’re celebrating. You might as well as sport heart-shaped statement earrings while you’re at it.