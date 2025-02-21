Joey King loves being a blonde — so much so that she’s tried out pretty much every shade in the spectrum. From “Playboy” platinum with contrasting roots to deeper “dark suede”, she’s managed to find a variation to fit any mood and any season, and that includes her brand new “whiskey blonde” highlights.

While A-listers like Sydney Sweeney and Khloé Kardashian try out more cool-toned blondes this season, King has decided to go warmer as winter winds down. Just a few months ago, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave the We Are the Lucky Ones star a lighter, brighter Malibu blonde with sun-kissed balayage. Now he’s revealing their latest adjustment to King’s ever-evolving color, warm caramel highlights, which he achieved with the help of a gloss you can get your hands on for only $16.

In an Instagram post where he debuted the new hue — which he dubbed “Whiskey blonde” — Giannetos revealed that he used the L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss Caramel Blonde to tone down King’s brighter highlights and add more warmth and richness. The effect looks especially stunning on textured hair, which can be seen in the loose, beachy waves in the actor’s finished look.

Such caramel highlights happen to be one of 2025’s biggest winter hair color trends, Garnier Celebrity Beauty Expert Millie Morales previously told TZR. Whiskey blonde sets itself apart from other trending blonde hues — like the cooler-toned snow-kissed and dark suede — because it feels significantly more summery. And that’s exactly what has drawn famous faces such as Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba, and Jennifer Lopez to this look, especially during this cold, dreary time of year.

At under $20 L’Oréal’s toning gloss makes for an affordable DIY options for brighter blondes who want to warm up their highlights this winter — plus it’s available at your local drugstore for added ease. That said, darker hair types will want to leave this trend up to the professionals, since you’ll likely need to lift your color a few shades. In either case, King’s “whiskey blonde” will help you channel summer – whether regardless of what’s going on outside.