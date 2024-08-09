Whether it’s a laidback or luxe affair, fashion enthusiasts aren’t often blessed with an appearance from Zoë Kravitz. The style muse prefers to keep a low-profile, unless she’s promoting a new project or attending an award season soirée. In 2024 alone, she’s only walked the red carpet once — twice, if you count her dad Lenny Kravitz’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March. So, with the release of her directorial debut, Blink Twice drawing near, fans knew she’d deliver a notable look at the highly-anticipated premiere. On August 8, Kravitz’s black cutout-heavy gown marked her third red carpet-ready moment of the year (and her first with fiancé Channing Tatum by her side), and it’s undeniably her best yet.

Two weeks before the suspense film hits theaters (mark your calendar for August 23), Kravitz made her grand entrance at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles alongside a star-studded guest list — more on that later. Staying true to her allegiance to Saint Laurent, the global makeup ambassador at YSL Beauté chose a high-shine satin dress from the atelier. This was a fitting selection given Kravitz starred in a Saint Laurent campaign less than a month ago. Her lavish LBD featured classic Kravitz accents, including a round neckline and a cutout that continued around her entire waist. From there, Kravitz accessorized with starfish-shaped diamond drop earrings, which gave her final ‘fit a surprisingly summery flair. Her headline-making engagement ring from London-based jeweler, Jessica McCormack was unsurprisingly on full display, next to another McCormack selection — a diamond eternity band on her right hand, which rings in at £14,500. Since her skirt stretched beyond her shoes, it’s unclear which route Kravitz went with her footwear. However, knowing her, it’s possible the A-lister opted for slingback pumps also from YSL.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

On the black carpet, Kravitz was supported by her close friends and fellow Big Little Lies co-stars, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon — both of which adhered to the all-black dress code. The Blink Twice director was also joined by Tatum. Even though they’ve been dating since 2021, the Thursday evening screening marked the celebrity couple’s official red carpet debut. Here’s hoping the stylish pair steps out for more press-related events before the movie’s August 23 release.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

With two weeks left until you can watch Blink Twice, keep an eye out for more promo attire from Kravitz in the coming days. Stay tuned to TZR for all her enviable ensembles. In the meantime, channel her entire look via the curated edit below.