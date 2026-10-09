Leading up to his gilded Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, Creative Director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, was a major topic of conversation among the fashion set — not just due to anticipation of his next collection, but because industry insiders believed it would be his last one with the luxury fashion house. And on Friday, Oct. 10, the rumors became reality as Saint Laurent announced Vaccarello’s departure via press release.

A decade ago, the visionary Belgian-Italian designer left his post as creative director of Versus Versace — where he worked while simultaneously developing his own eponymous label — taking the helm of Saint Laurent following Hedi Slimane’s exit. His tenure with the French label not only earned him a loyal celebrity following, but also critical acclaim and a boost in sales for the brand. From long-established fashion icons like Kate Moss and Catherine Deneuve to the buzziest names in movies and music (Charli XCX, Rosé, Zoë Kravitz), a legion of A-listers became enamored of Vaccarello’s signatures: his sexy take on suiting, his play with scale, his achromatic palettes.

Those who followed what would be his final show might have also been able to see the signs. His dramatic, emotional presentation set against the glittering lights of the Eiffel Tower felt even more epic than usual, with the creative director himself sharing some poignant — perhaps even coded words. “A light shines all the more brightly because we know it cannot be held,” he wrote in his notes. “What passes sometimes leaves more light than what remains.” Front row attendees, including Kravitz and Hailey Bieber, even seemed to tear up as Vaccarello closed the show.

In conjunction with Saint Laurent’s official announcement of Vaccarello’s departure on Friday, the designer took to his personal Instagram with a sentimental collection of some of his greatest moments with the brand, captioned simply with “À bientôt”, which translates to “see you soon.” His peers, including Donatella Versace, Matthieu Blazy, and Pierpaolo Piccioli, were among those to send their love and support on the post.

As for what’s next for either, that remains undetermined — but Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, the parent company of Saint Laurent, did have some parting words to share. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Anthony for his contribution to Saint Laurent over the past 10 years,” his statement read. “Through his creative vision and exacting standards, he has contributed to strengthening the enduring influence of one of France’s greatest couture houses, as we embark on a new chapter in its history.” À la prochaine, Anthony.