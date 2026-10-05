As celebrities like Naomi Watts, Cynthia Erivo, and internet it couple Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston filed into Paris’ historic Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève on Sunday, October 4, it wasn’t just Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s well-known codes they brought along. The established and emerging style stars that settled into Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2027 front row followed strict instructions to donate a piece of literature to the library as a nod to the show’s "Antibiblioteca" theme — the ultimate finishing touch to their maximalist looks that combined a mix of romantic materials as well as quintessential motifs, and of course a healthy dose of the iconic fashion house’s signature studded accessories.

With a handful of Valentino collections now under his belt, the former Gucci creative director is still synonymous with his more-is-more approach to design: more textures, more embellishments, more prints, more layers, and so on. All of these concepts were reflected by the A-list attendees, comprised of leading names in theater, film, and television, as well as trendsetting K-pop stars and fashion mainstays.

Among the set were a few clear themes, including lingerie dressing (a trend that shows no sign of slowing down), a focus on craftsmanship, and the layering of tailored pieces over softer silhouettes. And while Valentino’s Rockstud bags and pumps added that legacy touch to many showgoers’ ensembles, their donated books just might have been their most unique accessories.

Cynthia Erivo

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Clutching James Baldwin Giovanni’s Room in hand, Erivo arrived in a lace bralette and embellished skirt, layered with a faux fur and knit coat in chocolate brown.

Naomi Watts

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Outfitted in a ruched ecru and black dress with bow details paired with lacy tights and violet Rockstud heels, Watts tackled a few signature elements at once.

Clairo

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The Charm singer arrived dressed in a cherry red skirt suit with a peplum jacket and softly pleated skirt, Clarice Lispector book in hand.

Zoey Deutch

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Deutch layered a faux fur-trimmed leopard jacket over a pastel embellished lingerie-inspired set, finished with golden-yellow satin pumps.

Colman Domingo

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The star of The Four Seasons chose a collarless jacket with contrast trim and pleated pants with loafers as his polished look for the runway show.

Mika Abdalla

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In attendance with Off Campus co-star Josh Heuston, Abdalla nailed the romantic brief in a sheer, layered chartreuse dress with a purple floral accent.

Josh Heuston

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The effortlessly chic Heuston paired a chunky knit sweater and pleated pants, finishing off the look with a turquoise embellished belt.

Alexander Skarsgård

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Twinning with Deutch in a long leopard coat, the Pillion actor picked one of the event’s most popular colors, purple, for his tonal separates.

Rei & Liz

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The duo behind K-pop group IVE played upon Michele’s signature pattern mixing with textured jackets and embellished sweaters over slip dresses with Rockstud Spike bags and heels.

Jordan Roth

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Dressed in a pair of ultra-wide-leg pants and a sheer top with a cummerbund, the theater and fashion icon made an elegant arrival.