The Kardashian/Jenner clan doesn’t mess around when it comes to their vacation style. Whether they’re on a snowy excursion to Aspen or a yacht trip around the Med, you can bet they’re going to be decked out in designer dresses, coveted swimwear, and the chicest streetwear pieces alike. But part of their planning also involves dreaming up different beauty looks — the hair, makeup, and nails that help to put the finishing touch on all their ensembles. In terms of the latter of these, vacation manis have become an integral part the family’s trip prep, so one would assume these decisions aren’t made lightly. Enter Kylie Jenner’s studded French tips, which she debuted en route to a Miami getaway with her sister Kendall in tow.

Just a few days ago, Jenner was spotted on a courtside date with Timothée Chalamet, and her casually cool ensemble of black leather pants and a white asymmetrical top was accessorized with what at first glance appeared to be one of her favorite manis, classic French tips. However, the next day the Khy founder shared pics of her travel look, which included a close up view of her newest set of nails. This time, she updated the classic style with itty bitty silver studs — so dainty, in fact, that it’s easy to miss if you’re not zooming in.

Jenner’s penchant for French mani/pedis is well documented, and she’s been known to add subtle twists here and there — like pink-on-pink shades or chrome tips — so her studded set suits the Sprinter founder so well. Not only that, but it was a genius choice for a vacation manicure, considering the fact that it can work with the wide variety of outfits she’ll likely be wearing. French tips are always a versatile option, so they’ll coordinate easily with everything from a printed bikini to a little curve-hugging mini (like the red one she’s already snapped photos in). But the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail of the teeny tiny silver studs will add the most subtle layer of edge to every look.

The makeup mogul’s studded mani, executed by her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, joins the ranks with Kourtney’s sunset nails and Jenner’s own iridescent chrome tips as the family’s most memorable — and worth copying — vacation nail looks to date. That said, you don’t actually need to wait for your next trip to try it.