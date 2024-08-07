She’s known for innovative or starting more modern trends, but that doesn’t mean Kylie Jenner can’t appreciate a classic. She regularly weaves archival pieces into her wardrobe and has been gravitating toward timeless hair and makeup looks over the past year. The same principle applies to her nail choices, too. While her bug-themed manicure and iridescent chrome finishes are excellent, does anything compare to Jenner’s French pedicure? A 2000s-era favorite, the traditional pink and white color combination feels like a fun break from solid shades like nudes and reds — but still match every pair of shoes you own through each distinct season.

Jenner shared a look at the new pedicure on her Instagram Story, posted without any sort of caption but with a clear view of her black, strappy, lace-up heels. Adding French tips to the toes are a smooth choice no matter what, but especially paired with such a skin-baring shoe type — the flesh-pink polish just elongates the look of the leg. Notably, Jenner kept the white tips on the thinner side, making the pedicure more of a “micro-French.” This modernizes the look a bit, setting it apart from the chunkier color-blocking that dominated the ‘90s and 2000s.

Upping the Y2K ante is the thin gold anklet encircling one of Jenner’s legs — all she’s missing for a truly vintage look is a toe ring, really.

Part of what makes Jenner’s French pedicure so excellent is how easy it makes the summer-fall transition. Regardless of if you’re someone who thinks autumn starts not a day before September 22 or if you’ve already pulled your sweater collection out of storage, it is the time to start thinking about how to bridge the style gap between the two seasons. You could go the Selena Gomez route and jump right in to fall, like she did with her brick-red manicure, or you could follow Jenner’s lead and simply start hedging away from the overtly summery looks.

Considering the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has so much on her plate at any given time, who could blame her for picking the most easy-going pedicure on the planet?