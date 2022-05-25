If you thought the chrome nail trend would die off before summer, think again. The ultra-shiny nail look has been seen all over, but is especially popular among celebrities like Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Kourtney Kardashian. Now, it seems that Kylie Jenner has taken a page out of her older sister’s book by showing up to her wedding festivities with a chrome French manicure, which incorporates the trendy chrome style as well as Kardashian’s beloved French tips. Perhaps it’s a coincidence, but it also seems likely that Jenner was paying homage to the bride by combining two of her sister’s favorite nail styles on one of the most important days of her life.

In a “photo dump” of her time celebrating Kardashian’s nuptials to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, Jenner shared an up-close shot of her stunning reflective manicure. Her nails are extra-long and almond-shaped with a nude base and silver French tips. “The nails are everything,” Khloe Kardashian wrote on the photo series — and given the 5,400+ likes the comment has amassed, it seems like Jenner’s followers agree.

It’s not clear who is behind Jenner’s chrome French manicure, but it’s possibly the work of celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend who frequently works with the star as well as others in the famous family. He recently worked with Jenner for the Met Gala (where she wore a simple nude mani), in addition to Khloe Kardashian, Lori Harvey, and La La Anthony.

Metallic nails first started making a comeback at the start of 2021 and have since taken over as one of the biggest manicure trends, particularly among celebrities. The bold, opulent style was everywhere at the 2022 Oscars and has become a go-to look for A-listers both on and off the red carpet. Given that chrome nails were Jenner’s choice for such a momentous occasion, it’s safe to say that the trend will be going anywhere anytime soon — so feel free to it inspire all your summer manicures.