Travis Barker is many things to Kourtney Kardashian: he’s her boyfriend first and foremost but he’s also her go-to travel buddy, style twin, and personal drum tutor to her children. Now, Barker can add hairstylist to his mile-long resume, too. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a quick snap showing a pile of just-cut raven hair on the floor but didn’t immediately reveal where it came from, who cut it, or what the final result looked like. Now we know: Kardashian’s haircut comes courtesy of Barker who, judging by the photos just uploaded to her grid, clearly has a real aptitude for hair — you know, in case he ever gets tired of the whole international rockstar thing.

It appears the pair have to quarantine together, judging by Kardashian’s photo dump caption. As everyone remembers from Quarantine Season One back in early 2020, there’s no better time to go for a serious chop or play with hair color than a lockdown. Barker didn’t deviate too far from Kardashian’s signature ultra-long mermaid waves, giving her ends a blunt cut right at mid-chest. Kardashian’s hair, as a result, looks especially clean, fresh, and modern, which is arguably the best possible outcome for any cut.

All in all, it seems Barker snipped off at least three to four inches of hair judging by how long Kardashian’s hair looked (see below) just days after their Vegas vacation together just last month. Not a minor haircut by any means, the length of the cut just proves his cosmetology chops — not to mention how much Kardashian clearly trusts her man, even with a pair of shears in hand.

Barker’s cut comes a few months after his own test of trust for Kardashian, in which he asked her to personally tattoo the words “I love you” in her handwriting on his forearm. That said, it’s up to you to decide who has the steadier hand in this relationship based on their work.

Could this be the start of a whole new couples’ cuts wave? It’s up to you whether you’d have faith in your significant other wielding a pair of scissors (or a tattoo gun for that matter...) but if there were ever a cut to try out at home, it’s a trim. And really, when you’re stuck in a summer quarantine, “why not?” is often the best answer anyway.