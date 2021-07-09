Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Made The Case For Temporary Face Tattoos

If you didn’t know, yesterday was Penelope Disick’s ninth birthday, and just one of the ways the family celebrated was with some super-cute temporary tats. That’s right, folks: Kourtney and Kim Kardashian wore faux face tattoos by Inked By Dani for the big day, and they weren’t the only ones. Penelope also decked herself out in the temporary designs, one of which included a dainty black rose on her foot, which Kourtney also went for, too.

Kim opted for some colorful “ink” on her cheeks from the brand’s Pretty In Pink Pack, which features a variety of fun hot pink designs, including butterflies, hearts, a unicorn, and a rose — to name just a few. As for the 42-year-old Poosh.com founder, she studded her face with tats from the Flower Child Pack, as well as ones from the aforementioned pink set. Kourtney went for a cute skull on her forehead, and cherries and a rose on the high points of her cheeks.

All of the brand’s temporary designs are hand-drawn and super-easy to apply using just water. They’re also safe and non-toxic and made with vegan and cruelty-free ink. What’s more: There are countless different design styles to choose from, so there’s truly something for everyone. For instance, there's options for fine line tattoo lovers, as well as ones for folks who love colorful ink.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Stories

Wash-off ink can be an amazing option for folks with highly sensitive skin — as well as for anyone who’s not down to commit to the real deal. If you’re interested in trying some temporary tattoos for yourself, you can shop Inked By Dani’s endless selection now on inkedbydani.com.

