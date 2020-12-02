Believe it or not, 2021 is nearly halfway over, which means that if you were hoping to completely revamp your hair, then it’s time to get a move on and book that salon appointment stat. The year has already been full of fantastic haircut trends, like the still-popular mullet, the ultra-layered shag, and the sculptural curly crop. Whatever your hair texture and thickness, there is a flattering and chic haircut out there for you, and summer is the ideal time to experiment.

Now that most areas of the country are opening up, salons are quickly filling up with appointments for cut and color — and yes, stylists are still seeing plenty of people to fix that overzealous at-home chop. Clariss Rubenstein, the go-to hairstylist for Gemma Chan and Sofia Vergara tells TZR, "Since reopening began I've had to do so many correction cuts. It's very hard to get to the back of your head, and often results in an uneven job." And considering TikTok is jam-packed with DIY tips to cut your own curtain bangs a la J.Lo, or give the classic “Rachel” haircut a try, many stylists expect that the correction appointments won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

So if you’re in the market for a cute new haircut that screams “summer 2021 is finally here” but you also don’t want to spend a ton of time traipsing back to the salon for a trim, these six cuts will offer you a refreshing but low-maintenance change.

High & Tight Pixie

Allow your natural curls and gorgeous features to shine with a close-cropped cut this season. Whether you’re trimming leftover damage from the winter or just feel like it’s the ideal time to be daring with your big chop, this look looks incredible with any curl pattern or thickness.

Heavy Perimeters

"We're going to see a lot more soft, face streaming layers with some really heavy perimeters," says David Lopez, Ashley Graham's go-to hairstylist,. "People just want their hair to be as healthy as possible at this point, so we probably won't see major, drastic, changes."

Natural Bangs

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Bangs [are taking] on new form," Rubenstein says. "[We’re seeing] cuts in our natural textures rather than straightened. Curly bangs will be a trend everywhere [this summer]."

Evened Layers

"If you've got longer hair, definitely try a one length cut or something with light, long layering," Rubenstein says. "Ask for something that is low-maintenance and doesn't need to be cut up all the time. Stay away from styles that require a lot of texturizing and can grow out naturally, a look that won't look like a completely different style as time goes by."

Blunt Chin Sweeps

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you've been feening to chop it all off, Rubenstein maintains that you should do so in a more leveled manner. Lopez urges, "Go for blunt," he says. "It requires far less maintenance.” And considering how much time you’ve probably spent indoors over the last 15 months, there’s no reason to spend any more precious hours in a salon chair.

Grown-Out Side Fringe

"Go for a more natural bang," Rubenstein says. "Making it a little longer can help you to enjoy the growing out process. It looks pretty as it grows, and is intentional. Try lengths that work with, not against, the natural texture and growth pattern of your hair. You'll have a cut that will last a long while."