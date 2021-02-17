Though for most, the focus in Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram might be on the fact that she's seemingly confirming a new relationship — her hand is pictured entwined with the tatted-hand of Travis Barker — any beauty lover's eyes would immediately gravitate towards Kardashian's gorgeous heart-shaped manicure. The reality star didn't caption the picture or tag a nail artist or polish brand, so the details are unknown, but the two-toned mani communicated just what it was meant to. Barker simply dropped a black heart emoji in the comments, which were filled with congratulatory messages to the pair.

As far as the details of the look, however, essentially, it seems to rely on negative space — the tip of each of Kardashian's perfectly shaped nails features two red petal-shapes, which, together form an abstract heart — giving a romantic vibe to the look. It looks like the Poosh founder kept the bottom half of her nails bare, but you could also do this look with any other color and give it a playful, color-blocked vibe.

Though you'll need a steady hand, an accent on the top half of the nail isn't the hardest look to DIY either. You can outline the shape you want with a super fine brush (like these, designed especially for nail art) and fill it in with the regular polish brush.

All it takes are a few simple tools to replicate this look at home — shop some must-haves below.

