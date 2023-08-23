It’s kind of nice to know that despite their superior air conditioning systems, luxe vacations, and increasingly-tiny bikinis, celebrities seem to be just as over the summertime heat as everyone else. Pop open any social media app and see for yourself — this year, the back-to-school haircuts and fall-friendly manicures are rolling out earlier than ever before, like the world’s collectively willing August to just hurry up and end already. For all her poolside lounging, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be in the same camp. Kardashian’s chocolate brown nails are one of her favorite polish colors for autumn, but they made a surprise appearance on her Instagram Story a full 30 days before the official start of the reason.

Ever since she first linked up with now-husband Travis Barker, Kardashian’s become one of those celebrities effectively synonymous with the Halloween season — which is to say, she’s basically a full-fledged authority on all things autumnal. If she says it’s time to roll out the rich, moody fall nail colors, so it shall be. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian’s manicure is a medium, natural length, grown out just enough to peak over her finger tips and shellacked in a medium-brown polish with plenty of warmth for a chocolatey feel. But in a deliciously ironic twist, she debuted the look while biting into a strawberry-flavored Krispy Kreme — a contrarian queen!

Just a few hours later, she uploaded another look at the nails. Cradling her baby bump dressed only in a white shirt and a maternity thong (with Barker’s tattooed hand spotted in the background), the photo is a sweet snapshot of her everyday life.

Though the nail color in question is obviously darker than many of the summertime manicures Kardashian wore through June and July, but they’re still very much in-step with the current trends. There seems to be almost a perfect divide these days: there are the artistic, more elaborate nail art styles, and there are the “stealth wealth” solids and minimalist looks perfect for low-key types. Kardashian’s polish color is the manicure version of a sumptuous cashmere wrap: cozy, classic, and palpably high-quality.