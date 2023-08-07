Ever since Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy back in June, she’s worn one amazing summer maternity look after the next. Her Instagram feed is a mix of brightly colored swimsuits and neutral dresses that highlight her growing bump — think stringy Barbiecore pink bikinis to a black maxi dress. However, the reality star’s latest #OOTD suggests that she’s ready to pack up her summer clothes and welcome in fall attire. On Aug. 6, Kardashian wore a fuzzy and cozy miniskirt set that revealed her baby bump to the world.

The two-piece set is from LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, featuring a cropped blue suede biker jacket with shearling trims and an asymmetric micro miniskirt of the same vibrant hue. Kardashian paired the Cookie Monster-colored look (she shared the outfit on her IG story along with GIFs of the Sesame Street character) with a pair of high-gloss, metallic silver mules from Black Suede Studio — a go-to statement shoe amongst celebrities this year. The wellness guru then pinned her signature chic “mushroom bob” up in a messy low bun and wore a natural makeup look consisting of glossy lips, bronzed eyes and cheeks.

Blue appears to be a go-to color for the Poosh founder’s entire pregnancy wardrobe thus far. At the end of June, Kardashian hosted a gender reveal party with hubby Travis Barker where she wore a matching set. That time, it was a sheer baby blue bodysuit-and-skirt combo from Alaïa, which she used to share with the world that she was expecting a “little drummer boy.” Outside of her maternity outfits, though, blue doesn’t seem to be a color Kardashian wears often. She usually sticks to grungy neutrals like an acid-wash Canadian tuxedo ensemble or a sheer black bodysuit paired with leather pants. We can only hope that the colorful hue remains in her wardrobe even after she gives birth.

While we wait for her next bump-hugging look, add the TZR-approved pieces below to cart for the biker-chic outfit of your dreams.