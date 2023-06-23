(Celebrity)
Kourtney Kardashian’s Chic ‘00s Updo Is The Unsung Star Of Her Maternity Aesthetic
Oh, baby.
Anyone who watched Kourtney Kardashian’s fertility challenges unfold on her family’s Hulu series knows just how long she’s been waiting to hold that sign up at Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert. Yes, Kardashian is pregnant with her fourth child — her first with Barker, of course — and is throwing herself into the exciting journey with so much deserved zeal. Already, she’s putting the call out on social media for pregnancy-safe beauty product recommendations and showing off her chic maternity style along the way. Kardashian’s slicked-back bun, accented by face-framing tendrils, just popped up on her Instagram Story, paired with a tall boots and a sheer, long-sleeved top stretched out over her growing bump. It’s the perfect fusion of fuss-free utilitarianism (in addition to growing a new human, she has three others plus a few businesses to mind) and the chic, retro-inspired aesthetic for which the eldest Kardashian has always been beloved.
The Poosh founder uploaded the photo to her Story along with a question-box sticker asking her 222 million followers for their favorite clean body care brands safe for moms-to-be. She got tons of varying answers, of course, but plenty of would-be responders were surely distracted by her sleek bun and bump-baring pose in front of her husband’s elaborate drum kit.
Kardashian’s short, raven-black bob is brushed back into a mid-height bun at the base of her head, with her part divided down the middle. What takes the look to the next level, though, are the face-framing strands left loose and wavy, trailing down just past her jawline. It helps strike something of a comprise between an up-do and free-flowing hair, but keeps the bulk of it back and away from the face — an all-day, no-stress style that can easily transition from errand-running efficient to sultry for a date night with Barker.
Though she just publicly announced her pregnancy, Kardashian’s already posted a few different looks that show off her edgy, rocker-esque maternity style. In a way, it’s so classic Kardashian — only a week into the news and she’s already delivered plenty of inspiration.