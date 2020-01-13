7 Romantic Makeup Looks For Valentine’s Day That Are Celebrity Approved

Forget candy hearts and chocolate-covered cherries; having an excuse to wear fun makeup is the best thing about Valentine's Day. This could be the only chance you get to utilize the pinks and purples in that palette, ladies, so you'd better break out the shimmery pink eyeshadow while you can. Use these celebrity beauty looks as your inspiration.

You can channel Priyanka Chopra's old Hollywood glam aesthetic from the Golden Globes into your dinner date look, for instance, or Lupita Nyong'o's plum-tinted lips and lids for a night out with the girls. If pastels aren't your cup of tea, there's always a cat eye or a classic red pout to fall back on.

Minimalists, bold trend-triers, and old-school romantics alike are bound to find at least one Valentine's Day look to try, ahead.

Glittery Lids

Let's start with something a little bit daring (because if holidays aren't merely justifications for bold dressing, then what else are they for?). Glitter eyeshadow is officially making a comeback, confirmed by the Spring/Summer 2020 catwalks. Lily Aldridge's pink version — created by Hung Vanngo using Huda Beauty's orange Neon Obsessions Palette and Rituel de Fille's Crystalline Matter Eye Soot in Rosea Aurum — is perfect for Valentine's Day.

Old Hollywood

Old Hollywood glamour is quickly becoming the next beauty obsession and Priyanka Chopra's Golden Globes ensemble proved it. In addition to her soft waves, she wore what makeup artist Mary Phillips is calling a "blush and crimson" look, achieved by combining rosy cheeks with a bold lip. Phillips used a whopping four products — including Pat McGrath's MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta, Elson 2, and Obsessed! — on Chopra's pout.

Pretty In Purples

Purple eyeshadow rose from its '90s grave last spring, when it popped up on Selena Gomez's and Shay Mitchell's Instagram feeds. Lupita Nyong'o's look at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tues. shows that purple eyeshadow can, in fact, look very adult. She matched her lids with a berry-tinted lip gloss, which complimented her neon-green dress impeccably.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Cat Eye

If ever you need to elevate your makeup from ordinary to professional-quality, a cat eye will do the trick. This simple swipe of eyeliner is a nemesis for some, a secret weapon for others. If you've perfected the art, Valentine's Day is a pretty good time to show it off. If you haven't, Gigi Hadid's needle-sharp line is an easy one to recreate (read: no smudging or crazy curves involved).

Au Naturel

Count on Yara Shahidi to make minimalism look insanely pretty. Bold is not every girl's M.O., so for the ones who like to keep it simple, opt for soft pink (almost neutral) tones on the lids and cheeks and a swipe of high-shine gloss (Bobbi Brown, in this case) on the lips. Let a pair of statement earrings like Shahidi's do the talking instead.

Bold Red Lip

A bold red lip is a girl's best friend and has been for decades. You can go on your Valentine's date completely makeup-free with only a swipe of scarlet lipstick and still, you'd be one of the boldest in the room. Sara Sampaio's rosy cheeks and refined lashes complete the total package.

Smoky Eye

Make your smoky eye more festive with a touch of glitter à la Karlie Kloss. Hung Vanngo let the model's striking eyes speak for themselves, opting for a matte, mauve lip. If it's a sultry look you're after this Valentine's Day, pick a palette with lots of shimmer (Urban Decay's beloved Naked palette will do) and follow suit.