Just two weeks ago, Rihanna kicked off the season of romance with the launch of Savage x Fenty’s Loveline collection, which included a ton of Valentine’s Day-ready lingerie styles. But in her Instagram announcement, her hot pink highlights were just as attention-grabbing as the red bra and unerwear set she was wearing — and equally fitting for the upcoming holiday. And now she’s adding more inspiration to the board with not only a new crop of sensuous intimates to wear on Feb.14th, but a lip combo that’s just as spicy. On Jan. 23rd, the fashion and beauty mogul previewed the Les Roses collection wearing red ombré lipstick that makes any V-Day plans feel more moody.

Decked out in the new collection’s rose embroidered pieces (more specifically a lace bodysuit, garter belt, and thigh-high stockings), Rihanna was still rocking her raspberry-hued hair, though instead of it being styled into ‘40s-inspired “victory rolls”, she wore it long and loose. And whereas her previous makeup was a more monochromatic pinky-mauve to match her freshly added streaks, this new makeup was all about her goth glam lip. And based on what we know about RiRi’s makeup faves, it’s easy to recreate for your own Valentine’s Day look.

Back in November, the “We Found Love” singer shared her no fail holiday red lip combo, which consisted of both the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick and Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner in the shade “The MVP”, a vibrant blue-red hue. And when you look closely at Rihanna’s lips in the latest campaign, the inner part of the ombré look is very similar in tone. But what makes her more recent beauty look a bolder, edgier statement is the contrast of a much darker lip liner that’s softly blurred into the red interior.

As luck would have it, Fenty has a few options that would work to recreate this dramatic lipstick. Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner also comes in both “Coal Blooded” (a black/brown shade) and “Brown’d Out”, a deep chocolate brown — both of which would be a perfect pairing with the aforementioned liquid lipstick. But you don’t necessarily need to buy anything knew to get a similar effect. Got burgundy lip liner and and blue-red lipstick in your makeup bag? That combo will work just as well.

To try it like Rihanna, over-line your lips ever so slightly with the lip liner, feathering the color inward — particularly at the corners of your mouth. Then add your true red in the center, taking care to blend it well where it meets the darker shade, then add more liner if needed to give more contrast, dimension, and of course drama. And to be sure your lips are the centerpiece of the makeup look, keep the rest a bit more low-key with just lush lashes and a light wash of color on your lids and cheeks. As for what to wear from the neck down for a sultry holiday date night? We’ll leave that up to you.