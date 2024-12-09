Another press day, another coveted hairstyle courtesy of Kerry Washington. As the actor continues her promotion of The Six Triple Eight, the recently released war drama from Tyler Perry, her streak of glamorous bobs, buns, braids and more has been just as consistently chic as her fashion. And who would expect anything less? Washington has always been a sought after source of hair inspiration, mostly due to the fact that there’s seemingly nothing she won’t try. For a recent stop along her latest media tour, the Scandal star embraced a timeless casual style, but gave it a dramatic twist that makes it ideal for dressed-up occasions — like a holiday party, for example. Her wavy, waist-length ponytail was soft, pretty, and perky while still providing the drama needed to make it a standout wherever it goes.

On the same day she stepped out with her retro-inspired curly bob for the Netflix film’s Los Angeles premiere, Washington proved just how versatile she can be by switching up her style to the mid-height ponytail she wore for a photocall with the rest of her cast. It might seem like wizardry to go between these dramatically different hairstyles within a matter of hours, but rather it’s the expertise of her glam team. Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew added extra length and volume to Washington’s natural hair with the help of her own TSD Hair extensions line. As for the texture, Sturdivant-Drew gave the Emmy-winning actor soft, loose waves that cascaded down to her lower back, creating a gorgeous waterfall effect.

Of course, this wasn’t Washington’s first rodeo when it comes to the classic hairstyle. In the past, she’s tried out practically every variation from low and curly to high and voluminous — always changing up the height, length, and textures depending on the desired effect. And while all the aforementioned examples are just as chic as her latest mermaid-like ponytail, there are a few reasons this one is especially fitting for any festive fetes you have planned over the next few weeks.

For one thing, its waist-grazing length. One surefire way to take your ponytail from simple to statement-making is adding a considerable amount of length — which you, too, can do with the help of some extensions. Also, it’s not-too-high, not-too-low positioning makes it feel grown-up enough for formal affairs but still with plenty of movement that’s essential for party-worthy hair. And if, like Washington, you’ve got an off-the-shoulder or even a backless ensemble planned for your upcoming celebration, the upswept style will allow you to show off a little skin without sacrificing your major moment.