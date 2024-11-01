When it comes to timeless hair inspiration, there’s one Hollywood icon celebrities can’t stop referencing — even half a century after her heyday. Brigitte Bardot is one of those women who couldn’t help but ooze beauty and glamour, and her trademark teased-up hairstyles remain a reference point for stars of today. In fact, just yesterday, Bella Hadid was spotted sporting a ‘60s ponytail that channeled one of the French New Wave actor and singer’s most memorable looks: A wide black headband paired with a voluminous crown of hair.

The supermodel was snapped on a photoshoot in West Hollywood on Oct. 31st, and while her denim mini was more Y2K than swinging ‘60s, her hair was clearly influenced by Bardot’s style. That said, there were a few small details the brought the vintage look into 2024. If you look back to films like Contempt and Dear Brigitte, you’ll notice what often defined her hair was its bedhead-like, tousled finish. It was never perfectly sleek and polished, whereas Hadid’s sky-high, flicked-out ponytail looks to be significantly more sculpted and smooth. Still, there’s no denying the Bardot effect, and you can even similarities to the ...And God Created Woman star’s signature black, baby winged liner if you zoom in close.

BACKGRID

While Bardot-inspired hairstyles have been a go-to for glamorous looks for decades now, there’s been a major spike in ‘60s hair influence of late. At this year’s Emmys red carpet, Tracee Ellis Ross and Riley Keough are among those who referenced Bardot-esque hair for the awards show ceremony, and Kate Beckinsale, Dakota Johnson and even Hadid’s sister Gigi have all emulated the fashion and beauty icon.

The paparazzi shots of Hadid in her retro ponytail will have to tide fans over while we wait to see a closer view of the complete look — assuming an official campaign or editorial shoot is coming. Still, you can already take note of a few crucial features to try the ‘60s-inspired hairstyle yourself. For a total Bardot transformation, a wide headband or scarf is essential. Keeping it tight against your head and the hair beneath it super slicked will also help the teased up base of your pony appear more voluminous. Create a seamless effect like Hadid by wrapping your hair tie in a strand of hair, then finish the look by flipping out the ends to get that je ne sais quoi that never goes out of style.