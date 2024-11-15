Style enthusiasts can’t take their eyes off of Kerry Washington because you can never quite predict her next look. And that kind of freshness isn’t just limited to her sartorial choices, but her hair and makeup, too. And while the Scandal star is prone to dramatically switching up her hairstyles as often as some people simply take a shower, time after time she’s shown that she has a penchant for protective styles — particularly braided ones. Whether twisted into a chic updo or embellished with charms, she’s always proving how totally versatile they can be. So when she paired her latest set of waist-length braids with a skirt suit for her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Nov. 13th, the result was instant head-to-toe inspiration.

Adding her name to the list of celebs like Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham, Washington embraced the major fall menswear trend for her visit to the late night talk show. Her spin was a crystalized Stella McCartney suit from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which created an especially glamorous effect. Of course the outfit alone was spectacular, but the genius in the Unprisoned star’s styling is the way this dressed-up ensemble is juxtaposed with such a classically simple and playful hairstyle. But with a few clever details, hairstylist (and braid expert) Larri Russel made the braided pigtails a seamless — though unexpected — pairing.

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Washington’s super long, jumbo double braids were secured just above the nape of her neck, with the hair above parted in the center and slicked closely against her head for a sleek effect. Along with her soft glam by makeup artist Fiona Stiles the overall look was totally fresh and modern — exactly what you’d expect from the actor who never plays it safe.

The combo is a reminder how instantly updated an outfit can feel when paired with an unexpected or contrasting hairstyle. So next time you want to try the oversized suit trend, follow Washington’s lead and ditch the severe or dressy updos for a cool, sleek set of double braids — bonus points if you’re able to add a few extra inches with extensions for that added drama the style star does so well.