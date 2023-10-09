If you can believe it, it’s been almost six months since rumors started swirling about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned from their whirlwind courtship? The power couple loves to coordinate outfits. In fact, even before officially confirming their relationship status via a Gucci campaign earlier this month (an iconic move, BTW), the duo has been rocking headline-making twinning ensembles nonstop. (Think: Their matching python print boots at an NBA game and coordinating silky button-downs for dinner.) And on Oct. 8, Jenner and Bad Bunny, once again, complemented one another in all-black outfits for a date night at the Luis Miguel concert in New York City.

On Sunday evening, the pair were photographed separately sneaking out a back entrance at Madison Square Garden immediately following the show. Jenner’s concert attire consisted of a black high-neck tank top tucked into high-waisted wide-leg trousers. She accessorized with pointy heels, oval sunglasses, and a vintage Gucci horsebit clutch. To brighten up her neutral look, the model threw a crimson cardigan over her shoulders. These elevated basics perfectly align with Jenner’s signature style, as she often layers her understated pieces with a vibrant sweater or jacket (see the lemon-yellow trench coat from Skall she wore in the Big Apple last month).

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, followed shortly behind his girlfriend after the concert. The rapper donned a matching leather set, which featured a bomber jacket and cargo pants. For the rest of his look, the musician opted for his go-to paparazzi-blocking combo: sunglasses, a silk scarf, and a baseball cap.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The couple has been on quite the matching roll as of late. Yes, just a few weeks ago, they attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer runway show in Milan, where they went with a more subtle twinning moment. For the event, Jenner’s front-row outfit featured a khaki trench coat mini dress from the Italian house, while Bad Bunny chose a coordinating beige beanie.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment

Are you now eager to match with your significant other? If yes, recreate Jenner and Bad Bunny’s latest looks with the TZR-approved pieces below.