The Kardashian-Jenners are easily among the most famous brunettes of the age — and that might be doubly true of Kendall. While going platinum is practically an annual ritual for Kim, and Kylie loves experimenting with a candy-colored wig, Kendall is perhaps second only to Kris when it comes to a commitment to raven locks. (And even that is up for debate.) But Halloween is nothing if not a time for transformation, and this year, the elder Jenner sister embraced that energy, swapping her espresso lob for a bright blonde bob.

In a photo dump shared on Instagram, Jenner shared selfies and snaps of herself in costume as Jane Henderson, the character portrayed by Nastassja Kinski in Wim Wenders’ 1984 film Paris, Texas. The get-up included a fuzzy pink sweater dress, sheer black tights, and, most notably, a wispy, neck-grazing blonde wig, with flipped-out ends and a champagne tone. (Hairstylist Irinel de León styled the ‘do, while hairstylist Iggy Rosales-Jackson did the install.) Parted down the middle with plenty of volume, the style was a dead ringer for Kinski’s iconic look. For makeup, Jenner, working with her go-to artist Mary Phillips, opted for a slightly more muted take on the character’s pink lipstick, along with pink blush and plenty of lashes.

And the ensemble wasn’t just for the ‘gram: Jenner wore the look to her star-studded 31st Halloween-slash-birthday party, held Friday, Oct. 30 at Los Angeles’ Bar Marmont. In fact, it was actually one half of a couple’s costume: Beau Jacob Elordi went as Travis Henderson, Jane’s husband (played in the film by Harry Dean Stanton). I’m guessing their date nights often involve the Criterion Channel.