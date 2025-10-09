Whether it’s a pixie or a bob, Kris Jenner has always sported black hair; since 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered, it’s been her signature look. But now, that has changed. The matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian family underwent a major hair transformation and is now a blonde. It’s about time — all of her daughters have gone blonde at one time or another.

On Wednesday Oct. 8, Jenner’s hairstylist Chris Appleton posted an Instagram video capturing a behind-the-scenes salon moment. Jenner sits in the chair, hair wrapped in a towel, lip-syncing to Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” As she mouths, “Wait, I need a minute,” Appleton, standing behind her with a mixing bowl, replies with a playful “Okay, here it comes.” Jenner then covers the camera with her hand — and when she pulls it away, she reveals a dramatic new look: platinum blonde hair.

The jawline-length bob’s sharply angled cut gives it a structured shape that effortlessly frames Jenner’s face, while the smooth finish keeps things polished. There’s just a hint of texture at the ends for a little movement, keeping the hair from looking too stiff, and the dark roots peeking through the icy blonde color adds dimension to the look. The deep side part and side-swept bangs tie it all together.

The final result is sleek, modern, and statement-making. Who knows how long Jenner will stick with the blonde, but for now, the transformation is a bold, head-turning move that proves she’s not afraid to switch things up.