Some small beauty tweaks really can make an outsized difference to your appearance; think switching the side you part your hair on or changing your nail shape. At the very top of that list, leagues ahead of the competition, is adjusting your eyebrows. I say “adjusting” because it doesn’t have to be a full-on transformation; Simply filling them in with a lighter hand can make a world of difference. So bleaching your brows can make you downright unrecognizable. Case in point: Kendall Jenner in the new Khaite campaign.

The supermodel dons pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 in a series of images that evoke 1980s New York City, with velvety cushions, a vintage car, and plenty of blurred neon. While the setting is certainly eye-catching, the beauty is even more arresting. Jenner’s fingers are adorned with super-long, pitch-black talons, and in most of the shots, her makeup is completely devoid of color (save one image in which her lips are swiped with satiny black lipstick).

But the real focal point is the bleached blonde eyebrows. The impact of the white out is undeniable, with the bold new brow — or lack thereof — helping to emphasize Jenner’s bone structure. Paired with slicked-back, center-parted hair, the overall look is undeniably edgy and very high fashion.

This is far from the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam has gone blonde on the brow to serve a capital “L” “Look.” Last year alone, younger sister Kylie Jenner did so for a Khy campaign, while older sister Kim Kardashian donned the dye in a Skims Valentine’s Day shoot. Indeed, Jenner herself went buttery blonde for the 2022 Met Gala. The sisters bring out the bleached brows with just enough frequency for it to make a statement every time — genius.